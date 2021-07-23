Selena Gomez wants to stop playing music

Selena Gomez wants to quit as a singer: “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.

The 28-year-old singer and actress wants to give her career “one last try” before she decides to retire from the music industry forever.

Selena doesn’t feel taken seriously

Selena Gomez believes that people don’t “take her seriously” and don’t care about the material she publishes.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, she explains: “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I had moments when I thought to myself, ‘What’s the point? ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it wasn’t enough.”

Last attempt

Since Selena knows that many people also love her music, she is tempted to try it again with a new album. “I think there are a lot of people who like my music and I’m so grateful for that, I keep going for that, but I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to try one last time before I might retire from music.”

Should she turn her back on music, Selena could use her free time to take on more film and television roles, as she said she would like to do more work in front of and behind the camera.

Praise from Hollywood legend Steve Martin

She adds, “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The roles I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director sees that I’m capable of doing something that no one has ever seen.”

Selena will star in the upcoming comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” and her co-star Steve Martin – who created the series – has already praised Gomez for her “rich and adult” portrayal. (Bang)