New It-Bag: Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez & Co. wear THE handbag of spring

It-Bag: Louis Vuitton’s trendy handbag that Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston love this spring

From time to time, a bag seems to strike a chord with all of Hollywood. Celebrities who were still carrying mini bags smaller than a matchbox (see Lizto’s Valentino at the American Music Awards, which went viral) have now become diligent collectors of luxury rarities (Kim Kardashian and Cardi B’s Instagram accounts are currently passing as Hermès libraries). Tastes are constantly changing, but at the moment the handbag du jour is louis Vuitton’s “coussin”.

The current version of the “Coussin”, a key piece from Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2021 collection, caused a stir back in October when models Emily Miller, Cyrielle Lalande and Loli Bahia wore it on the runway. Each wore a different size, color and texture. Shortly thereafter, the bag also appeared on celebrities. While it’s not surprising that regulars on the Vuitton front row, such as Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Miranda Kerr and Laura Harrier, wore the look, their extraordinary outfits amplified the hype surrounding the piece. A look at the hashtag #lvcoussin shows how thousands of early adopters style the bag, whether influencers, supermodels or Dua Lipa.

Casual and versatile: Louis Vuitton’s “Coussin” is the new It-Bag

Jennifer Aniston gave a casual-style crash course earlier this week when she wore the black PM version diagonally over a thick sweater and jeans. A few days earlier in New York, Selena Gomez upgraded her workwear with a neon green “Coussin” on the set of “Only Murders in the Building”. The splash of color gave the otherwise completely black look a playful touch.

Apart from the stars, the versatility of the “Coussin” is its biggest advantage. Large enough to accommodate all the essentials, but small enough to remain discreet, it can be worn in many ways. Considering that there is no shortage of monogram accessories, the collective interest in just this padded statement bag suggests good things for its future and status as the accessory of the season.









Buy here: red bag made of raised lambskin with embossed monogram motif and shoulder straps by Louis Vuitton, around 2600 euros, over De.louisvuitton.com public relations

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.