Music day, musical reading and blues rush in ZIngst

Numerous events offer holidaymakers plenty of variety in their most beautiful weeks of the year. From musical readings to hands-on concerts – the range of cultural highlights offered in Zingst is wide.

For example, on 2 August, 7.30 p.m., there will be a musical reading in the local history museum with museum courtyard with Dr. Klaus Koch and saxoponist Andreas Pasternack under the motto “Un blackened texts and crystal-clear sounds”. With 21 books published so far, the surgeon Dr. Klaus Koch, who was born in Falkenstein and is based in Rostock, is one of the best-known and most popular German-language aphorists. His widely reviewed poems, nursery rhymes and epigrams have been illustrated by artists such as Feliks Büttner and Manfred Bofinger. In 2013 he received the first award for “Good German” in Rostock.

An evening full of eloquence and wit

Accompanied by guitarist Christian Ahnsehl and singer and saxophonist Andreas Pasternack, whose weekly Jazztime on NDR 1 Radio MV has enjoyed cult status in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for years, Dr. Klaus Koch will present his current program to the audience.” Un blackened texts and crystal-clear sounds”: An evening full of eloquence and wit, paired with music to swing along and clap along, performed by three outstanding experts of their profession. In case of bad weather, the event will take place in the museum barn. Tickets cost 13 euros for adults and 5 euros for children from 7 to 17 years old.









Blues & Boogie on August 5

On August 5, the open-air stage in Zingst invites you to the Blues + Boogie concert at 7.30 pm: “Bluesrausch” meets Tina Tandler. Steffen Rausch is a musical force of nature. The passionate Rock’n Boogie pianist and singer knows how to bring his music to the stage in the most variable forms. With his powerful voice and virtuoso piano playing, the native of Stralsund has been thrilling audiences throughout Germany for almost thirty years and last summer he took it for himself for the first time on the open-air stage in Zingst.

Cover songs and own compositions

Together with his small, fine band, he makes his name the program! “Bluesrausch” interprets cover songs by Gary Moore, Ray Charles, Etta James in just as skilful a way as his own compositions. And when host and saxophonist Tina Tandler also contributes some nice solos, it promises to be an exciting evening. The entrance fee is 17 euros. Children from 7-17 years pay 6 Euros (when booking online plus fees). Ticket sales take place in the Kurhaus Zingst.

Music day for children in the Experimentarium

In the Experimentarium Zingst there is a great children’s program on August 5 from 10 am. A Zingster Music Day with Der ZWULF, ICH & Herr Meyer will delight the youngest holidaymakers. On this day, the little ones are the big ones: all children are invited to be the star themselves and to be on stage. And this is a very special one: the large pirate ship of the Experimentarium sets sail. In workshops and actions with ZWULF-MUSiC – motto “There is music in everyday objects” – and ICH & Herr Meyer – motto “Hit the drums to more tact” – the children experience a really cool holiday day. The entrance fee is 5 euros.

