Kim Kardashian: String Alarm! THIS bikini hangs by a thread

Kim Kardashian’s privacy literally hangs by a thread. From the hot Palm Springs, the half-sister of Kylie Jenner reported in a bikini that could hardly be tighter.

Bikini photos of Kim Kardashian (40) are nothing new, but the current pictures that the reality TV star posted on the photo and video network Instagram are hard to ignore. The reason for this is because of bikinimodel worn by the beautiful half-sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner (25) in her photos. That hangs by a thread.

Kim Kardashian poses in a thong bikini on Instagram

In beautiful Palm Springs, in the US state of California, Kim Kardashian has slipped into a purple bikini that could hardly be tighter. The triangle bikini top consists only of threads and small fabric triangles, which cover the essentials rather poorly than quite. Even tighter is the thong panties that hide Kim’s bikini line with a tiny triangle of purple fabric. In the three-part photo series, the black-haired beauty poses between palm trees for the camera and wishes her followers a good morning in the caption. “Good Morning Palm Springs,” writes the former wife of Kanye West.









Kim Kardashian’s fans give sexy photo millions of likes

Kim Kardashian’s currently 234 million Instagram subscribers gasp at the sight of her idol in a skimpy bikini. As if hypnotized, they press the Like button millions of times. “When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that’s you!! Damnnnnnnn” (“When did your mom put these statues on the lawn? Oh, that’s you! Damn”), jokes a fan in the comments section. In fact, Kim Kardashian could be confused with the sculpture of a Greek goddess.

“YOU LOOK LIKE THE OLD KIM,” enthuses another follower in the comments section. This user has similarly positive feedback for Kim Kardashian, who has had a difficult time due to the separation from man Kanye West. “Stay with this smile, u look so happy and free” You look so happy and free,” the subscriber writes. We can only sign that.

sig/news.com