Fashion at the 2021 Olympics – USA relied on Kardashian underwear, Italy counters with Armani

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is always also a competition of designers – and a colourful catwalk of national pride. An overview of the collections.

The Swedes switch to Japanese

More surprising than the collection itself is the supplier: Sweden relies on Uniqlo. Photo: Uniqlo

It is already a small coup for Uniqlo, the Japanese cheap fashion giant, to break into the Swedish kingdom of H&M. The Swedish Olympic team, which was equipped by Hennes & Mauritz at previous games, now trusts Uniqlo, which also has Roger Federer under contract. The outfit is not incredibly innovative, the most striking thing is that the blue of the northerners contrasts not with a Swedish yellow, but a lemon yellow. And that the line should not be a sports line, but a Livewear+ line. In other words, one that promises us a plus in everyday life.

The underneath and over of the Americans

With a built-in cooling system: Americans will hardly sweat at the opening ceremony. Photo: AP

Above it is the ultra-classic look of Ralph Lauren, economical, traditional, nothing suggests that the new cooling system of the brand is incorporated into the jackets of the flag bearers. You will thank it at these high temperatures! But the surprise is in the down: Because there the US entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who was recently included by “Forbes” in the billionaire list, has realized.

Her label Skims designed the underwear for the US athletes – of course perfectly shaped. And anyone who now believes that Kardashian has had to be brought closer to the Olympics is seriously mistaken. Her stepfather is Caitlyn Jenner, who won Olympic gold in the decathlon in 1976 as Bruce Jenner. Kardashian says she has visited with her all the cities where Jenner has participated in the Olympic Games.

The Japanese as before and yet brand new

A tribute to the 1964 Tokyo Games: The Japanese will march in white and red. Photo: Aoki

Uuhh, if only they don’t get too warm, the locals. As in their first games in 1964, they march in white and red with elegant blazers. Only: At that time, the Summer Games took place in autumn, and a blazer warmed the cooling shoulders. Asics, the local running shoe and clothing supplier, came up with a pretty detail. To refine the competition outfit, he first founded the Reborn Wear Project and called on the Japanese to send in clothes with a sports-historical past. Fibres taken from it have been woven into the current collection.

Russia is fooling everyone

Who appears in these colors? Exactly, Russia. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The conditions for the Russians were clear because of the state doping scandal at the 2014 Winter Games and after a ruling by the International Court of Sport: no national name, no national flag, no national anthem. Russia’s answer is equally clear: the team starts under ROC, which translates as Russian Olympic Committee. The team performs in white-red-blue, what is that other than the flag? And the winners can look forward to the success to the sounds of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. What could be better? Neutral was required, everything else was allowed.

Liberia’s uniform already ennobled

Thrilling the trade press: Liberia’s Olympic collection, designed by Telfar Clemens (l.).





Photo: Instagram/telfarglobal

The Liberian team is five athletes small – and all are track and field athletes. The name of the outfit designer, however, has long been a big one: Telfar Clemens, son of Liberian parents who grew up in New York, is omnipresent with his gender-neutral and vegan-friendly brand and now writes auch Olympic history. Definitely find “Forbes”. Clemens did not reinvent his unisex designs, but continued his street-stylish athleisure line. And “Vogue” crowned her the “coolest” even before the first performance.

Canadians harshly criticized

Beautiful is probably different: The denim jacket of the Canadians is not well received. Photo: Instagram/Teamcanada

Of course, fashion can be argued endlessly. Rare agreement, however, prevailed at the presentation of the Canadian outfit (probably only for the graduation ceremony): misguided. Jeans jacket with sewn-on patches, spray-painted fonts, just a little hand-knitted and seemingly already used. The line, designed by the Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay, roared through social media with bluster, apparently it is intended to be a tribute to Japan’s art and street style scene. Then we simply did not understand that.

Who else for Italy but him?

With attention to detail: The outfits of Giorgio Armani (M.) should also bring luck to the Italian Olympians. Photo: Marco Bertorello (AFP via Getty Images)

Not only the Americans go big with their names Kardashian and Lauren – of course Italy does it too, but already traditionally. Because once again Giorgio Armani intervened, now 87 years old, but an integral part of the cabinets of the southerners. Since 2012, he has had a “collezione” created for the Italian team – the “tre colori” this time prominently on the training dress. And with a love of detail: the inside of the jacket collar is adorned with the hymn words “Fratelli d’Italia”. We have seen how far they can carry at the Euro.

Switzerland back at home

Subtle red tones: This is the Swiss Olympic collection. Photo: Swiss Olympic

This is not the first time that the Swiss delegation has been equipped by a local fire. on, the eleven-year-old label based in Zurich, stands in good tradition. In 1968 in Mexico City, Nabholz made its grand entrance: a remarkable eleven nations, including the USA and Jamaica, were dressed by nabholz. Decades later, Switcher followed, and now On sets the trend with “Shades of Red”, red tones, which, however, are more rust tones and thus more discreet.

And what about Tonga?

The main thing is that the upper body shines: Pita Taufatofua three years ago at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. Photo: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Then only the question of Pita Taufatofua remains. Is he carrying tonga’s flag to the stadium for the third time? The now 37-year-old was undoubtedly the star of the opening ceremonies of Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018, when he amazed the whole world with his coconut oil shiny, naked upper body in heat and cold. It posted 45 million Twitter messages in Rio.

For a long time, Taufatofua tried to qualify as a canoeist for Tokyo, he would have been the first athlete in three sports. Now he is still hoping for a free starting place. He is certainly there in Taekwondo, as he was in Rio. And he will also arrive at the opening ceremony. Although Tonga has appointed taekwondo fighter Malia Paseka as the official flag bearer, a woman and a man are now allowed to carry the flags. So it is quite possible that Taufatofua will come into play again. In any case, he would not need an outfit designer. He himself is the show.

