Selena Gomez: With a concert against the corona pandemic

Anything in the offing on May 8th? Selena Gomez is co-hosting the “Vax Live: The Concert to reunite the World” with Global Citizen to raise funds for the vital corona vaccines along with other celebrities.

Selena Gomez wants to help cope with the corona pandemic faster. For this reason, the singer will be in cooperation with Global Citizen on May 8, 2021 the “Vax Live: The Concert to reunite the World” present. With appearances by Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters or J Balvin, donations are to be collected to buy vital vaccines.

For a fair distribution of the vaccine

Speaking to Female First magazine, Selena Gomez said: “I am honoured to host the ‘Vax Live: The Concert to reunite the World’ event. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the Corona-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them. We also want to call on world leaders to share vaccine doses fairly, and we want to bring humanity together for a night of music that hasn’t happened before – for a musical night that wouldn’t have been possible last year.”









The approximately 90-minute concert will be broadcast on May 8 at 8 p.m. American time. In order not to miss the broadcast according to German time, it is best to set the alarm clock for May 9 at 2 o’clock in the morning.