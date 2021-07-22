Custody dispute with Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt tears the thread of patience

For ongoing disputes in court with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over custody of their children, actor Brad Pitt seems to have no nerves anymore. He has been fighting for shared custody for years. Now he is to accuse Jolie of deliberately “delaying” the negotiations.









Pitt’s Lawyer: Jolie Uses “DelayIng Tactics”

Earlier, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer had again requested that Judge John W. Ouderkirk be removed from custody, months after her previous application was denied. Jolie’s lawyers had accused Ouderkirk, among other things, of not being neutral about the case. The actress also claimed in previous court documents that the judge “denied her a fair trial by excluding her evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of the children as inappropriate, evidence that is crucial to her reasoning.”

In addition, Jolie’s team accused the private family judge of having maintained a professional relationship with one of Pitt’s lawyers. She was shocked when she found out, her lawyers claimed.