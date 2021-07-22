Bella Thorne defends herself against alleged dispute with Zendaya

“It’s been years and people still want to somehow incite us against each other,” Thorne wrote in a tweet.

Ten years have passed since Bella Thorne and Zendaya became known as the lead actresses of the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up”. Since then, both have taken different career paths: Zendaya released an album and became the star of the HBO series Euphoria, Bella Thorne also tried herself as a pop star, became an award-winning director in the meantime and recently attracted attention with an OnlyFans account.

Nevertheless, the two women have been accused of a supposed competition since their Disney days. Now Bella Thorne seems to have had enough of it.









The Latin American edition of the youth magazine “Seventeen” recently juxtaposed the two in a tweet and proclaimed a so-called “Beauty Battle”. Users should vote on who looks better with red lipstick. A retweet is a vote for Zendaya, a fav in turn a voice for Bella Thorne.

The latter got wind of the questionable vote – and commented on the tweet publicly. “Beauty fight? That’s not right. Damn, it’s been years and people still want to somehow indhuse us. I love you, Z.”, bella thorne said.