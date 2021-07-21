Frustration after reality TV show ends: Khloé Kardashian talks Tacheles

Shooting a reality TV show when someone doesn’t want to talk about their personal life can get tricky. Khlóe Kardashian also complains about this in the reunion of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Her sister Kourtney caused a lot of “frustration” on set.

About a week ago, the last episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (KUWTK) was broadcast in the USA. Tonight, the family members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are coming together again for a reunion to review the past 14 years that the reality TV show has been running. In a pre-release clip, which can be seen on Youtube, not everything seems to run harmoniously.

For example, Khloé Kardashian accuses her older sister Kourtney of not having spoken openly about her love life. When asked by host Andy Cohen whether she thinks she “has worn the show for the last few seasons,” the 37-year-old replies that this is partly true. She shared “much more” than her sisters — except for Kim Kardashian. The two had often discussed this issue and felt that they had done “so much” more, while others had “not fulfilled their part of the deal”.









In the final seasons of the show, Kourntey’s insistence on privacy had repeatedly led to disputes between the older sisters. The toxic relationship of the 42-year-old with her ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick, had been the focus of the show at the beginning of “KUWTK”. Their relationship eventually broke up due to Disick’s alcohol and drug addiction, his affairs and other dropouts. Because of this, she decided from season 17 to no longer want to mention her love life in front of the camera.

Strife, bullying and violence

The decision was not well received, especially by Khloé, who in turn found herself from the 17th season in a relationship scandal that was carried out over several seasons: Her boyfriend, basketball star Tristan Thompson, publicly cheated on Kardashian, who was then nine months pregnant. After she forgave him and moved back in with him, he cheated on her again with a good friend of the family. Meanwhile, however, the two are a couple again.

If nothing worth mentioning happens to a family member that could be shared on the show, that’s fine, Khloé says in the clip. But: “If other people go through things and decide not to share it, then it’s unfair!” Kourtney even forbade her family to mention in front of the camera a man with whom she was briefly in a relationship, “although there are paparazzi photos,” Khloé complains. This has led to a lot of “frustration”.

In general, the relationship between the Kardashian sisters had deteriorated in recent years. The increasing and fiercer disputes are also said to be one of the reasons why the reality show was ultimately discontinued. The fact that Kourtney withdrew further and further and wanted to film less caused trouble for Kim Kardashian. After several disputes, some of which even became violent, she was accused of bullying, among other things.