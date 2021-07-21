Celebrities: Ariana Grande is at Madame Tussauds – Panorama

Ariana Grande finally looks like herself in wax, Toni Garrn is happy that she can stretch her stomach out, and Ed Sheeran gives up puzzles on a football jersey.

Ariana Grande, 27, US singer, finally looks like herself as a wax figure. On Twitter, fans were at least enthusiastic about the wax image, which can now be seen at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. “She looks so good”, wrote a user under a video of the figure. Another commented, “You’ve finally got Ariana Grande right!” In 2019, Madame Tussauds London had already exhibited a figure of the singer for a few weeks. However, this had often been criticized, as fans recognized little resemblance to the singer.

(Photo: Stephen Pond; Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran, 30, British singer-songwriter, gives up mathematical puzzles. On the jersey of the English football third division team Ipswich Town should be printed in the coming season the lettering “Tour” as well as mysterious arithmetic characters. Sheeran, who comes from near the city in East Anglia, fulfills a childhood dream as a sponsor of the club. What exactly the signs on the blue body mean, he wants to dissolve “in his time”.









(Photo: Camilla Åkrans/dpa)

Toni Garrn, 28, model, can finally stretch the belly rough. Heavily pregnant, she appears on the cover of the German Vogue. It was new for her to “stretch out her stomach instead of taking advantageous poses,” the model said. “I’ve had thousands of shoots, but this time everything was really different.” In March, she had announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, in October, the native of Hamburg had married the British actor Alex Pettyfer.

(Photo: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa)

Jan Delay, 45, musician, is calling on his fans to follow Corona rules – for a quick club restart. For the first time in one and a half years he was back on stage. In the concert, which was broadcast via livestream, he explained to the fans: Unlike in his song, “there is no light at all on St. Pauli. And that’s really bad, very sad and very shitty.” He therefore called for: “Wear masks, keep your distance, get vaccinated – so that it can start again soon.”