BTS star revealed: Jungkook raves about Ariana Grande – ‘Very impressed’

BTS singer Jungkook met Ariana Grande at a concert of the pop musician in Los Angeles in 2019. The 27-year-old has left a lasting impression on the K-pop star, as he now revealed (photomontage) © Efren Landaos/Zuma Wire/Imago & Paul Buck/YNA/Mast Irham/dpa/picture alliance

BTS star Jungkook is impressed: In 2019, the K-pop singer attended a concert by Ariana Grande – and decided to emulate the musician, as the 23-year-old revealed in an interview.

Seoul – Jungkook (23) is at the age of 23 the nest tick of the K-Pop* band BTS, Jeon Jeong-guk, as the singer is actually called, is shy, but certainly not. In an interview with the US music magazine Rolling Stone, the South Korean spoke at length about his career, which he began at the age of just 15 in 2013 alongside his six colleagues. Not only his fellow musicians would have had a lasting influence on him, also a concert by US megastar Ariana Grande (27), which Jungkook attended in 2019, left a lasting impression, as he explained in the conversation – and then even got into raptures. Extratipp.com*.

Jungkook (2nd from right) has been on stage with the K-pop band BTS since 2013 – at that time the singer was just 15 years old © Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo/Imago

BTS: Jungkook raves about Ariana Grande – K-pop star praises singer’s “stage presence”

Ariana Grande is one of the the most famous stars of the international music scene – a feat that BTS has now also achieved. On YouTube*, the boy band broke a record in the billions with their hit “Dynamite” in 2020*. The music elite seems to be in active exchange with each other: In May 2019, Jungkook visited Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” and then met the singer. In the Rolling Stone interview, the K-pop star now recalls the show: “I was very impressed with her stage presence. She is a very small person and the volume of her singing and what she was able to do, was very moving, very impressive“, enthused the songwriter, who was born in Busan, South Korea’s second largest city.









The appearance of Ariana Grande seemed to have convinced Jungkook so much, that it motivated the BTS star to hone his own skills: “(…) It seemed like something I wanted to emulate and learn from. It made me want to develop and continue to grow.” The 23-year-old is by no means resting on the laurels of his success, but is constantly working hard for his career. By the way, the 27-year-old “7 Rings” singer was also happy about the visit of the K-Pop musician at the time, posted a joint snapshot on Instagram* after her concert and wrote: “Thank you very much for coming to my show, Jungkook. It meant a lot to me.”

BTS: Jungkook thanks boy band colleagues – K-pop band gets exclusive Rolling Stone cover

Of course, his BTS colleagues also played a major role in Jungkook’s life, with whom he has been able to share countless memories since his boy band debut in 2013. Since the musicians lived together for many years, the 23-year-old had to – shortly after he had moved into the shared flat – to overcome some inhibitions at the beginning: “During the training days I waited until the other guys fell asleep to wash me alone in the middle of the night.” But “time really solves everything,” says the South Korean, who found words of praise for his six companions: “The other members had a great influence on me and I could just feel comfortable because they are such good people. And they encouraged me to open up to them and mature into a good person..”

Jungkook’s interview came as part of the collaboration between BTS and Rolling Stone, which the boy group appeared on its front page as “largest band in the world” – a great honor! The June issue is decorated with a photo of the K-Pop greats, but for the fans they have also come up with something very special: So it will be additional for each of the seven members a single cover To give. Accordingly, the US-American Rolling Stone will be released next month in eight different looks.

who wants to own all eight editions as a special exclusive souvenir, has to dig deep into your pocket: Rolling Stone offers in its shop a ‘Special Collector’s Box Set’ of BTS covers for a paltry 150 US dollars (just under 123 euros). The collector’s item is only in the USA and Canada to have.

