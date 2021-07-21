Billie Eilish on her album “Happier Than Ever”

She wanted to make a “timeless album,” says Billie Eilish about “Happier Than Ever,” which will be released on July 30. She does so in a new video interview that went online today. It is particularly interesting that Eilish then mentions very classic inspirations: namely Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. This retro reference also fits the artwork of the album and the staging of the video interview: After defining with her debut what contemporary pop sound is and bringing phenomena such as ASMR sounds into the mainstream, her focus is now on the great idols that shaped her in her childhood. And on the aesthetics of that time.

The album “Happier Than Ever” is both varied and coherent, says Billie Eilish in an interview. Stylistically, a lot happens, the songs are “all over the place”, but also connected by a certain sound mood. Thematically, the focus would be on the topic of self-reflection. After a period in which she felt “not particularly talented”, the work on “Happier Than Ever” was very calm and smooth. Because she now has more confidence in her craft. She also wanted to express this with the title.

By the way, Billie Eilish is also our cover topic of the current print edition.