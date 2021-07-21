Bella Thorne turns 23: Hot birthday! In lingerie, the US star provokes the net

Visibly moved, Bella Thorne celebrates her 23rd birthday on Instagram. As a birthday princess in pink lingerie, she not only increases the anticipation of her anniversary, but above all got her fans in the mood. Especially with a provocative gesture.

But someone is looking forward to his birthday! On the photo and video network Instagram shared Bella Thorne a countdown to her birthday, which takes place today. The US actress and singer will be 23 years old today, Thursday. Her fans celebrate with her.

Bella Thorne rings in lingerie countdown to birthday

With the words “Countdown begins” in the caption, Bella Thorne celebrated the anticipation of her 23rd birthday, which took place a few hours later in the USA than here in Europe due to the time difference. In the meantime, however, the singer has her birthday in all time zones of the world. On the photo and video network Instagram, Bella Thorne presents her birthday styling to her current 23.9 subscribers: This consists of a princess crown and a pink bralette, which conjures up a dreamlike and lush décolleté for the red-haired beauty.









Bella Thorne provokes fans with tongue pose on Instagram

While Bella looks innocently into the camera on the first slide of her photo series, the US star in the second picture provokes the fans with his tongue outstretched between his index and middle fingers. Most followers don’t mind. They exuberantly congratulate their idol on his birthday. “Happy birthday […]”, it says more than once in the comment column below the photo. Only one user feels provoked by the gesture and wants to know from the US actress: “What wrong with you!!!! Why!!!!” (“What’s wrong with you! Why!”) With this comment, however, the follower deals with the displeasure of some die-hard Bella fans, who passionately defend the star.

Bella Thorne’s birthday “a national holiday”

But the positive reactions to Bella’s special day post predominate. “It’s bella week!” (“It’s Bella week”), a user rejoices. Another calls Bella’s Birthday a national holiday: “A national holiday”, “Perfeita”, “Que hermosa” and “so beautiful” are further compliments from the multilingual Bella Thorne fans. All that is missing is a compliment on German: Happy birthday, beautiful Bella Thorne.

