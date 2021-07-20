That’s how damn sexy her Barbie looks!

The Cardi B-Barbie looks so damn salacious

Rapper Cardi B now also sells dolls. Instead of dresses and costumes, they wear a miniskirt on latex.

Cardi B (28) is a real hustler. The rapper wants to increase her fortune a bit more and therefore now sells toy dolls.

As you can imagine, the Grammy winner’s Barbie doesn’t look like the classic doll. The original Barbie is not stingy with her charms, but compared to the Cardis Dolls she looks like a nun.

New brand “Real Women Are …”

The newly launched toy brand of the “WAP” star bears the great name “Real Women Are …”. The brand’s press release states:

“As everyone knows, I am a mother. That’s why it’s more important to me than ever to show my daughter inspiration and tough women to look up to.”

And yes, the two dolls are really “badass”, to put it in Cardi’s words. One wears a cool pink fringed suit with a crop top. The second puts a shovel of sex appeal on it. She comes with a colorful fur jacket and a mini skirt made of red latex with lacing.

#CardiB‘s Limited Edition Toy Doll has sold out just minutes after being released. pic.twitter.com/kq5Pi3yF2i — KHROMO (@khromo) March 5, 2021

Strictly limited, but not expensive

Anyone who now fears that Cardi B sells her doll for super-expensive money is wrong. The toy costs only 30 euros. But it will still be difficult to get one, because the first edition is limited to 1000 pieces.









In order to receive a doll in July (!), you have to be written on an exclusive waiting list, which will only accept orders for 72 hours. First come, first served.

Business for daughter Kulture

On Instagram, the rapper explained why she got into the doll business – her 2-year-old daughter Kulture was the reason. Cardi B said in her post:

“I chose it because I’m a girl’s mother. Nowadays, these dolls are not just Barbies. They are much more expensive. They come with different fashions and look more diverse. I constantly have to spend money on new dolls. My daughter constantly wants me to buy her this or that doll. So I thought to myself: ‘Why not get into the business myself?’. Because one thing people will never stop having is daughters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Fans want music, not dolls

Many little girls are certainly happy about the toy, but Cardi B could not inspire her adult fans with her news. In their comments below the tweet, many made it abundantly clear that they want new music, not dolls!

The musician responded to the criticism via Instagram Live. She said that she is working on new music. However, her followers still have to be a little patient, because she has many projects running in parallel. As you know, she plans her own app and got the lead role in the Paramount comedy “Assisted Living”