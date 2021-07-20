Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsThat's how damn sexy her Barbie looks!
News

That’s how damn sexy her Barbie looks!

By Arjun Sethi
0
31




The Cardi B-Barbie looks so damn salacious

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

03/06/2021 08:19 PM

Rapper Cardi B now also sells dolls. Instead of dresses and costumes, they wear a miniskirt on latex.

Cardi B (28) is a real hustler. The rapper wants to increase her fortune a bit more and therefore now sells toy dolls.

As you can imagine, the Grammy winner’s Barbie doesn’t look like the classic doll. The original Barbie is not stingy with her charms, but compared to the Cardis Dolls she looks like a nun.

Source: giphy.com



Previous articleJennifer Aniston as a style model? Kendall Jenner reaches for the (affordable) Friends look
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv