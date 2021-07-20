Selena Gomez: Fight against fake news

The 28-year-old singer hosted the Global Citizen event ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ over the weekend and now said she wants to do what she can to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Above all, the singer wants to reach those who are now “frightened” to have the vaccine administered due to false information. She told Extra: “I want to do my best to use my platform to confront these issues. The people [bekommen] false information. It scares people and it’s circulating on all these different sites and I see that these CEOs aren’t doing anything about it. I wanted to be a part of it to have these conversations, to reach out to the people who aren’t getting the vaccine and to help them in some way.” Selena could not sit around idly. “The reason I reach out to people is… to talk about what I think needs to happen for us to make progress,” Selena said resolutely. The ‘VAX Live’ concert took place last weekend and will also be available on YouTube on Saturday.

Recently, Selena also launched a mental health initiative called ‘Mental Health 101’, which aims to help people “connect with the resources they need” to make important changes to their mental health.