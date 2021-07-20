Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt was her favorite “Friends” guest star

The “Friends” stars look back on their favorite guest stars. Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is at the top of the list.







Shortly before the broadcast of the eagerly awaited “Friends” reunion, the stars of the cult series look back on their favorite guest stars. Fans were particularly upset when Jennifer Aniston (52) raved about her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) in an interview with “The Hollywood Access”.

Aniston, Courteney Cox (56) and Lisa Kudrow (57) were each asked separately by their former co-stars Matthew Perry (51), David Schwimmer (54) and Matt LeBlanc (53) which guest stars of the series they prefer to remember. Clearly overwhelmed by the question, Phoebe actress Kudrow initially admitted: “I was blown away by so many!” However, she found Ben Stiller (55) to be particularly funny. Courteney Cox alias Monica named Tom Selleck (76), who had played her much older boyfriend Richard in the series over several episodes.

Jennifer Aniston found Brad Pitt “wonderful”



“Rachel” actress Jennifer Aniston chose Brad Pitt as one of her favorite guest stars: “Mr. Pitt of course! He was wonderful,” the actress enthused. Whereupon Kudrow agreed with her: “He was fantastic.” The actresses were also enthusiastic about Reese Witherspoon (45), Paul Rudd (52) and Alec Baldwin (63).

Perry, Schwimmer and LeBlanc, on the other hand, seemed to make the selection much easier. They agreed. The most impressive guest star for her was Hollywood star Sean Penn (60). “That he was so funny was the biggest surprise to me,” Matthew Perry explained his choice.

“Friends: The Reunion” will be shown in Germany from 27 May in the original version on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q on demand and on 29 May at 20:15 in the original version with German subtitles on Sky One.

