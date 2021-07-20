Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsHuge Fortnite leak hints at Ariana Grande concert and more • Eurogamer.de
News

Huge Fortnite leak hints at Ariana Grande concert and more • Eurogamer.de

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




A look into the future.

A new, huge Fortnite leak is making the rounds these days and apparently tells us more about upcoming events, crossovers and the story.

The information was originally shared with the moderators of the subreddit “Fortniteleaks” on Reddit and allegedly came from a person with detailed knowledge of Epic Games’ future plans. In the past, said person has already provided some accurate details about various seasons.

The latest leak includes details that could apply not only to this year, but also to the next one – and the latest Fortnite patch v17.20 already seems to contain some hints.

Accordingly, Epic is planning an in-game concert with singer Ariana Grande, similar to the successful performance of Travis Scott last year. Apparently, this is currently being tested, suggesting that it won’t take too long anymore.

Fortnite_Leak_Ariana_Grande_Konzert
Fortnite leaks are not uncommon.

Court documents from the legal dispute between Epic and Apple already revealed in 2020 that Epic had planned concerts with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for 2020, but this obviously did not happen last year. But other things, such as the new Lebron James skin, were also planned for 2020 and came later.

As for more crossovers, there’s talk of Justice League and Suicide Squad characters, which would fit in with director James Gunn’s upcoming film. Epic is also in talks to secure the Naruto license for the next Battle Pass. A crossover with the Netflix series Stranger Things is also planned, dataminers have already found a few clues.

Story spoilers, however, suggest that Epic plans to turn the map completely upside down again at the end of Chapter 2, as was the case at the end of Chapter 1. If you want more details, you should follow the first link above.




Fortnite leaks are not uncommon, but on such a scale as here, they happen rather rarely.

Meanwhile, the comic crossover with Fortnite and Batman will continue in the future.



Previous articleBillie Eilish goes public with a clear announcement: “Damn idiots”
Next articleWhite sneakers: This is what the shoe favorite looks like in 2021
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv