Cardi B wants to save Selena Gomez’s music career

Cardi B wants to prevent Selena Gomez from stopping music by all means. She now offered her help to the pop singer.

Who would have thought that scandalous rapper Cardi B (28) is a fan of Selena Gomez (28)? But that’s what it looks like. The hip hop star wants to prevent her colleague from giving up her music career.

On Twitter, she offered the pop princess her help in terms of rough edges.

Less Barbie, more Bitch

And if anyone knows what it means to be controversial and thus extremely successful, then it is Cardi B. She tweeted the following message to Selena Gomez:

“I don’t think Selena should stop playing music. She makes good music and her fans love her for it. I think it needs another era. One with more rough edges that no one has ever seen with her. I have some ideas that I would like to share with her.”

Is Selena retiring?

Selena Gomez dropped the pension bomb in the Interview with “Vogue”. She revealed that she wants to give her career “one last try” before deciding to retire from the music industry forever.

She went on to explain: “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I had moments when I thought to myself, ‘What’s the point? ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it wasn’t enough.”

Not the first collaboration

Should Selena Gomez accept Cardi B’s offer, it would not be the first collaboration between the singer and the rapper. They already released the song “Taki Taki” together with DJ Snake in 2019.

The track hit like a bomb at the time. At the Latin American Music Awards 2019, he was honored as “Song of the Year”.