Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsBella Thorne and Francesca Farago: Is there something going on?
News

Bella Thorne and Francesca Farago: Is there something going on?

By Arjun Sethi
0
56




Bella Thorne and “Too Hot to Handle” actress Francesca Farago once again appear together on social media.

Just recently, Bella Thorne and Francesca Farago from the Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle” caused a stir with a TikTok video in which the two women appeared tightly embraced. Francesca even playfully licked Bella’s face.




Selected for you

Now Bella Thorne shared pictures of the two on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Francesca Farago sits at the lap of Bella Thorne, dressed in lingerie. In another photo, Farago can be seen in a strap look. In the accompanying caption, Thorne writes that she is now on her way to Italy and has already spent $45,000 on Covid testing.

What exactly is going on between the two is not known. Bella Thorne is officially in a relationship with the Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, a few months ago there were even rumors of an engagement. Francesca Farago is said to have had a romance with the former “Bachelorette” candidate Jef Holm in September.

It wasn’t until the summer that Farago parted ways with Harry Jowsey, whom she had met on the Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle.” Only a short time later, she was spotted snuggling wildly with Australian bikini model Casey Boonstra.


Previous articleThe Holzrock-Open-Air takes place in the one-day Corona version – Schopfheim
Next articleSecurity groped? Kris Jenner sued for three million
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv