Bella Thorne and Francesca Farago: Is there something going on?

Bella Thorne and “Too Hot to Handle” actress Francesca Farago once again appear together on social media.

Just recently, Bella Thorne and Francesca Farago from the Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle” caused a stir with a TikTok video in which the two women appeared tightly embraced. Francesca even playfully licked Bella’s face.

Now Bella Thorne shared pictures of the two on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Francesca Farago sits at the lap of Bella Thorne, dressed in lingerie. In another photo, Farago can be seen in a strap look. In the accompanying caption, Thorne writes that she is now on her way to Italy and has already spent $45,000 on Covid testing.

What exactly is going on between the two is not known. Bella Thorne is officially in a relationship with the Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, a few months ago there were even rumors of an engagement. Francesca Farago is said to have had a romance with the former “Bachelorette” candidate Jef Holm in September.

It wasn’t until the summer that Farago parted ways with Harry Jowsey, whom she had met on the Netflix show “Too Hot to Handle.” Only a short time later, she was spotted snuggling wildly with Australian bikini model Casey Boonstra.