Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie wears THE denim trend of the summer (and quite unexpectedly)
News

Angelina Jolie wears THE denim trend of the summer (and quite unexpectedly)

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




Angelina Jolie wears the new denim trend

Angelina Jolie doesn’t waste time on trends. The actress and director prefers classic and timeless clothing and adheres to a well-stocked selection of designers, silhouettes and shops. So when Jolie adds a new element to her wardrobe, it’s worth a mention. After celebrating her 46th birthday with her six children in Los Angeles over the weekend, the Oscar winner arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport with the whole family and a chic new look. With her Dior trench coat, Celine’s horizontal cabas dead, and gray face mask, Jolie was (almost) incognito, but no one could ignore her statement denim. Dressed in light blue, wide-cut jeans and a gray sweater, Jolie broke with her time-tested black skinny jeans, much to the surprise of everyone who has followed her style development.




The year 2021 has brought a revival of wide-leg jeans, with everyone from Marc Jacobs to Gigi Hadid adopting the high-waisted and loose-fitting look. Jolie’s outfit choices tend to be pragmatism, and since she’s just completed a five-hour flight, she may have chosen her jeans for convenience. Still, if Jolie falls in love with a new fit, she’s sure to wear it more than once. And even if she doesn’t, the star’s holiday after his birthday has a chic start.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com


Previous articleSelena Gomez goes into a downward spiral
Next articleJennifer Aniston on her handling of rumors about her love life
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv