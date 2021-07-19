New Marvel blockbuster launches in July: Scarlett Johansson: This is the special thing about superheroine Black Widow – Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson slips into the role of ex-KGB killer Natasha Romanoff again in “Black Widow”. Photo: ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.





From July, Scarlett Johansson can be seen again as “Black Widow” on the big screen. At the worldwide press conference of the new Marvel blockbuster, the actress revealed what makes her character stand out from other superheroes.

Scarlett Johansson (36) will soon be back in her role of ex-KGB spy Natasha Romanoff. “Black Widow” brings to light new details from the heroine’s past, who first appeared in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 and later starred in seven other Marvel blockbusters as part of the Avengers. At a worldwide press conference attended by the news agency spot on news on Friday (18 June), the actress revealed what distinguishes her character and how she herself changed as a result of her.

“Natasha has a lot of integrity, she has a lot of character. And she’s not afraid to admit when she’s in the wrong,” the 36-year-old explained during the virtual live event. Black Widow alias Natasha Romanoff is “kind in this way” and “curious about herself and other people”. As a superheroine, she therefore stands out from the crowd.









Scarlett Johansson feels “more comfortable taking risks” thanks to Black Widow

After more than ten years in which Johansson repeatedly slipped into her superhero role, Black Widow has also changed her permanently. The actress revealed: “I’m definitely less afraid of certain things today than I was ten years ago. This is a positive step forward.” Thanks to the role, the star “definitely feels more comfortable taking risks” and plunging into unknown adventures.

Unknown adventures at the beginning of her collaboration with Marvel Studios were also the film productions themselves. In an interview with the press, however, the American described the atmosphere on set as “so familiar” and “very unique, warm and inviting”. She herself knows “how special the experiences of making these films are”.

Marvel president and “Black Widow” producer Kevin Feige (48), who attended the press conference alongside director Cate Shortland (52) and the other actors Florence Pugh (25), Rachel Weisz (51) and David Harbour (46), should have liked to hear that. The new comic book hero movie — the first to focus on the character Natasha Romanoff — is the 24th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In terms of time, his plot can be classified between the films “The First Avenger: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018).







“Black Widow” starts on July 8 in German cinemas and one day later on Disney+ (available with VIP access).