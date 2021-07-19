Is Camila Cabello pregnant with Shawn Mendes’ first child?

After Camila had been photographed by various paparazzi, she made an announcement to all haters.

Love and quarrels

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their second anniversary on July 4, 2021 and published more pictures together. But it doesn’t always seem to have been so harmonious with the two artists. Instead, the Canadian superstar explained that he had already gotten louder and shouted at his girlfriend in the heat of the moment.

“I raised my voice to her and she told me, ‘I don’t like it when you yell at me. Why did you get so loud?’ And I became defensive as a result. I am very afraid to face my bad inner self. I’m so afraid of being bad,” explained Shawn Mendes and got along with Camila again in the end.

Is the musician pregnant?

Cabello and Mendes have spent the corona crisis between Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami and have not left their partner’s side for months. Reason enough that recent pictures of paparazzi have made her fans stunned, who now suspect the first pregnancy of the former Fifth Harmony singer:









No time for body shaming

Camila Cabello herself has now spoken out about some of the photos taken in a TikTok video and denied her pregnancy. Instead, she explained to her bodyshamers that she would love herself and her body with all the curves, saying, “I was jogging in the park there, taking care of my own affairs and trying to stay fit and healthy… I wear a top that shows my belly and I just didn’t pull it in because I was jogging and existed in this world like a normal person who doesn’t pull in his stomach all day long. […] Hating your body is yesterday’s snow. […] I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat,” says the singer.

@camilacabello i luv my body original sound – Camila Cabello

Within two days, the video was viewed over 17 million times and could soon play into the singer’s cards: On July 23, 2021, Cabello will release her new single “Don’t Go Yet” and with this also the matching music video.