Grammys 2021: Cardi B, Taylor Swift and more

The most important American music prize will be awarded on March 14. Taylor Swift, BTS and Harry Styles will also be there.

The list of artists who will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony is here. Among the 22 acts are Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and HAIM. This was announced yesterday by the Recording Academy, which awards the prizes. There is also an Instagram post with a short video:









Actually, the Grammys should already take place in January. But because of the pandemic, it has been postponed to March 14, a Sunday. In the course of the release, the Academy wrote: “Artists will come together, with a safe distance, to make music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that brings us all together.” Trevor Noah, host of the Daily Show, will host the Grammys.

Here is the complete, alphabetical list of announced artists:

Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.