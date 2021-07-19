Bella Thorne: Look what she does with the scissors – folks

Snap, grab what has to?

The former child star is no longer the lovely, nice Bella Thorne (23) from next door. Two years ago, the actress even shot her first porn – with success, because for her film “Him & Her” she was even awarded! Since then, she has been in great demand with her sexy films and pictures on the platform “OnlyFans”.

For her new music video, she was now lounging in skimpy satin lingerie and scissors. scissors? Yes, because for Bella there was reason for circumcision. With the video “Stupid, crazy, bitch” she literally cuts all haters out of her life.

On Instagram, she now shows pictures of the video shoot. In sexy pink underwear, she crawls on the floor. She only put on a pair of long, white evening gloves. She wears a diamond watch, a necklace and earrings. Her red lion’s mane is perfectly styled and a few rhinestones adorn her pretty face.









It lies in a sea of Polaroid images. Then it gets down to business: Bella settles! With scissors she cuts through the pictures and says goodbye to all the envy, the “crazy, stupid bitches”.

Your new song has been viewed a million times. “My song got a million clicks in three days. Thank you for your support #SFB,” the singer writes next to the Instagram post. Within minutes, the video received more than 500,000 likes.

“Beautiful, charming and elegant,” enthuses one follower, adding a series of red hearts at the end of the comment. Another user wrote: “Sexy queen. You are a true inspiration.”

So she doesn’t have to part with so much envy…