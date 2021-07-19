Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeNewsBella Thorne: Look what she does with the scissors - folks
News

Bella Thorne: Look what she does with the scissors – folks

By Arjun Sethi
0
7




Snap, grab what has to?

The former child star is no longer the lovely, nice Bella Thorne (23) from next door. Two years ago, the actress even shot her first porn – with success, because for her film “Him & Her” she was even awarded! Since then, she has been in great demand with her sexy films and pictures on the platform “OnlyFans”.

For her new music video, she was now lounging in skimpy satin lingerie and scissors. scissors? Yes, because for Bella there was reason for circumcision. With the video “Stupid, crazy, bitch” she literally cuts all haters out of her life.

On Instagram, she now shows pictures of the video shoot. In sexy pink underwear, she crawls on the floor. She only put on a pair of long, white evening gloves. She wears a diamond watch, a necklace and earrings. Her red lion’s mane is perfectly styled and a few rhinestones adorn her pretty face.




It lies in a sea of Polaroid images. Then it gets down to business: Bella settles! With scissors she cuts through the pictures and says goodbye to all the envy, the “crazy, stupid bitches”.

Your new song has been viewed a million times. “My song got a million clicks in three days. Thank you for your support #SFB,” the singer writes next to the Instagram post. Within minutes, the video received more than 500,000 likes.

“Beautiful, charming and elegant,” enthuses one follower, adding a series of red hearts at the end of the comment. Another user wrote: “Sexy queen. You are a true inspiration.”

So she doesn’t have to part with so much envy…


Previous articleThese CDs, LPs & Streams are coming or coming out
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv