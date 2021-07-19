10 facts about Ariana Grande

Nowadays you can’t get past her: singer Ariana Grande (28). The American has become famous in recent years through songs such as “7 Rings” and “thank u, next”. She has also been able to prove herself as an actress. We have ten facts for you practicing the teen idol.
What you didn’t know about Ariana Grande
- Like many other American stars, Ariana Grande has become known through television. She starred in series such as “Victorious”, “Family Guy” or “Scream Queens”.
- Although she began her career in acting, the brunette was able to celebrate greater success with her music. Their first five albums received platinum awards and were streamed on various music platforms in the millions.
- The long ponytail is the star’s trademark, without which Ariana would look very different.
- The musician has won awards such as a BRIT Award, a Grammy, two Billboard Awards, three American Music Awards and nine MTV Video Music Awards throughout her career. wow!
- Ariana Grande has had relationships with celebrities such as Graham Phillis and Big Sean. In 2016, she began a relationship with musician Mac Miller. Before the singer died of an overdose in 2018, the couple separated. That same year, Ariana announced her engagement to actor and comedian Pete Davidson. However, this relationship also ended shortly thereafter. In 2020, Ariana Grande got engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. In May 2021, the two married secretly.
- In 2016, she was named one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine. But that’s not all.
- Ariana Grande is the most sought-after solo artist on Spotify and YouTube and …
- … with more than 225 million followers, she is one of the most followed stars on Instagram.
- What many may not know: The brunette is only 1.53 m tall.
- Her vocal range is compared to that of Mariah Carey. Ariana is certainly very proud of this.