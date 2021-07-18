Sunday, July 18, 2021
Skillet singer John Cooper compares Cardi B to Adolf Hitler

By Arjun Sethi
Skillet frontman and bassist John Cooper has moved in his podcast about the appearance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards (see first video below). At one point he argued that good and evil were a matter of definition and that Adolf Hitler saw himself as a liberator. In retrospect, he had to put things right a bit (see second video below).

liberator?

In his rant, the Christian musician said: “You can – and must – applaud the sexual humiliation of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who simulate sex together at the Grammys. This is the perfect example. You have to celebrate it. If you don’t celebrate it, you’re actually a bad person and somehow don’t love people. You’re actually not nice.” Then he quoted a Bible verse from the book of Isaiah and said: “The question is: Who defines what is good? Who defines what is evil? Every dictator in history says that what they do is good. They believe so. When you read a few speeches by Hitler, he says, ‘I will deliver people from the bondage of the Ten Commandments.’ In his spirit he is a liberator.”




In the aftermath, resentment on the Internet stirred up about this argumentation. So Cooper was forced to justify his words: “I became aware of it, some of my words were misrepresented and taken out of context. So please allow me to say: I didn’t compare Cardi B or her performance to Hitler. And certainly I haven’t compared the Grammys or the music industry or any other artist to any dictator. […] All I’ve found is that we live in a time when morality matters, where we redefine what is good and evil.”

