Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day: the list of Legendary Pokémon









Did you have fun on the first day of the Pokémon GO Fest? We hope so, but there is no time to get distracted: today 18 July at 10:00 the second part of the event officially begins, the Day of the Raid, during which (for the first time in history) all the Pokémon Legend discovered so far will appear in 5-star raids. Each Pokémon will appear in one of the four themed hours that will alternate for the duration of the event, according to this scheme:

Wind Hour, 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 3 pm: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Form Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Totem Form Tornadus will appear in five-star raid;

Lava Hour, 11 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Landorus in Totem Form and Yveltal will appear in five-star raids;

Frost Time, 12:00 to 13:00 and 16:00 to 17:00: Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will appear in five-star raids. Additionally, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in five-star raids in areas where they normally appear;

Hour of Thunder, 1 pm to 2 pm and 5pm to 6 pm: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Thundurus in Totem Form, Zekrom and Xerneas will appear in five-star raids.

NB Mysterious Pokémon will not be present in five-star raids. All Pokémon GO trainers can participate in these extraordinary Raids, even those who have not purchased the $ 5 ticket, however, buyers will benefit from many additional bonuses such as 10,000 extra XP for winning a raid, up to 10 raid tickets, one-timed search to earn up to eight remote raid tickets and an event offer containing three remote raid tickets, available in the shop from 10:00 to 18:00 today July 18. We remind you that ticket holders can also collaborate in the global challenge arena to get the Ultrabonus to unlock in Pokémon GO.