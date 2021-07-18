Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeNewsNews from Kinderband Laurent & Max – This is how Billie Eilish...
News

News from Kinderband Laurent & Max – This is how Billie Eilish sounds on Züritüütsch

By Arjun Sethi
0
83




This is how Billie Eilish sounds on Züritüütsch

They cover Bob Marley and local greats like Stereo Luchs. Zurich’s Laurent Aeberli and Max Kämmerling create rares: children’s songs that don’t annoy. For the second time.

Tim Wirth

Tim Wirth

Max Kämmerling (left) and Laurent Aeberli live together in a shared flat.

Max Kämmerling (left) and Laurent Aeberli live together in a shared flat.

Photo: Samuel Schalch

In the morning at half way NLaurent Aeberli pokes in a plate of spaghetti without sauce. It has a bicycle courier layer. Max Kämmerling pushes in the five-person shared flat a bialetti on the hob. Chickens cackle in the garden. This Friday, the two Zurich natives have their second album as Laurent & Max published: «En Guete Mitenand in the robber restaurant». It is a saying that Max Kämmerling has remained from his time in the crib in Seefeld. But that was a long time ago.




Laurent & Max started as a joke project. Meanwhile, the two are a successful children's music band.

Laurent & Max started as a joke project. Meanwhile, the two are a successful children’s music band.

Photo: Samuel Schalch

The list of prejudices that children’s music adheres to is huge: superficial, annoying, popesque. What did you want? on the new album absolutely avoid?

Max Kämmerling: I definitely don’t want to appear patronizing.

Laurent Aeberli: No, certainly not. Schlager I find however Ok, i.e. if with Schlager is meant that a song catchy and easy to Mitsingen is.

To read this article in full, you need a subscription.


Previous articleSkillet singer John Cooper compares Cardi B to Adolf Hitler
Next articleTerror at Ariana Grande concert: Mistake facilitated attack in 2017
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv