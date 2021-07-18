Khloé Kardashian: Congratulations from her family on their birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 37th birthday. Mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian congratulate her with loving words.







Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday (June 27). The reality TV star has already received congratulations from two family members, mother Kris Jenner (65) and sister Kim Kardashian (40). Both women congratulated the 37-year-old with loving words on Instagram. Kris Jenner wrote, “You’re one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever met, and I’m so proud to be your mom!” She has “never met anyone who is so helpful, positive, loving, kind and generous.” Khloé is “so patient with all of us, especially with all of True’s cousins.” True (3) is the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30). The two are said to have separated for the third time a few weeks ago.

“You support and encourage each and every one of us, and on top of that, you make the best cinnamon rolls I’ve ever eaten!” continued Kris Jenner. She posted a series of photos that show Khloé as a child, teenager and together with her family. In the comments, her daughter thanked for the “beautiful news”.

Khloé Kardashian has “the biggest heart”



Sister Kim Kardashian also took the time to send personal congratulations to Khloé. To several photos showing the siblings together, she wrote: “Happy Birthday!” Khloé has “the greatest heart” and takes care of everyone around her. “You are a light in my life and for everyone around you”. Kim Kardashian “can’t put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister.” There is “no one I prefer to have by my side in this life”. Khloé Kardashian was touched in the comments: “Such sweet news! Thank you!”

SpotOnNews