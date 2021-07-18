“Friends” Reunion 2.0: Jennifer Aniston & Co. sing title song

Once again, talk show host James Corden drives around with celebrities and sings a variety of songs. This time he drove through Warner Bros. Studios with the stars of the cult series “Friends”.

Presenter James Corden, 42, is known, among other things, for his format “Carpool Karaoke”, in which he drives around with a wide variety of stars and sings songs. Now he had a special troupe as a guest. His carpool consisted of Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 57, Lisa Kudrow, 57, David Schwimmer, 54, Matt LeBlanc, 53, and Matthew Perry, 51, – the stars of the hit series “Friends”.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Co. sing “Friends” theme song



In a good mood, they made a rather bumpy ride through the Warner Bros. Studios in Hollywood, where the sitcom and now also the celebrated reunion of the show were filmed. Of course, they sang together “I’ll be there for you…”, the title tune of the series.









At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

James Corden: “Is everyone alive?”



However, a small mishap happened to the presenter, who drove the actors around with a large golf cart. When Corden got out, the vehicle suddenly made a sentence backwards. He had apparently forgotten to put on the handbrake. After a short shock, however, the stars could laugh directly about it, because fortunately nothing had happened. “Is everyone alive?” asked Corden, initially worried. Then he declared, apparently without the stars noting: “Honestly, I almost killed the cast of ‘Friends’.”

In May, James Corden presented the series reunion of “Friends” expected by millions of fans. At that time, the now published video was also created.

CodeList