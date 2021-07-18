Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez: Photos from the honeymoon in Holland

Instead of jetting to Bali, the Bahamas or the Maldives, Ariana and Dalton made themselves comfortable in Holland after their wedding and shared pictures from their honeymoon.

The love of her life?

In the Corona pandemic, Ariana Grande has come to know and love her favorite person. A few months later, the musician presented her lover in the music video for “Stuck With U”, her collaboration with Justin Bieber, and accepted Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal in December 2020. The engagement ring and a joint photo were to be admired a little later for all fans:

“one day I’ll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama” really hits different now

congrats for your wedding bby @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/hHAJVt0cZc — sher | Hyunjuly (@leeknowxchan) May 18, 2021

Six months later, the wedding bells were already ringing: In a “small and intimate” circle with 20 of her closest friends and family members, the ceremony was performed in her own home in Montecito, California, and the actual wedding dress was designed jointly by the bridal couple.









Whether Ariana Grande-Butera, so her birth name, filed her last name on May 15, 2021 and from now on Ariana Gomez is called, has not been explained in more detail. Instead, the musician published her first photos and was able to generate over 26.6 million likes with the following series of pictures:

Honeymoon in Holland

While her fans were excited about the snapshots from the honeymoon and wondered if Ari had booked a hotel with Dalton in the Maldives, the Bahamas or Bali, they were surprised by the superstar himself: Instead of booking a suite in a luxury resort, the bride and groom made their way to Holland in a private jet and spent a few days in a houseboat. First photos of the honeymoon are also already available:

Whether Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez will travel all over Europe in the coming days and weeks or Holland is their first and only destination, the future will show.