Why Jennifer Aniston is no longer afraid of carbohydrates

During the past lockdowns, the oven was used more than ever in numerous Austrian households: Baking bread experienced such a great hype that Germ briefly became a rare commodity on the domestic supermarket shelves.

“Take breaks”

Jennifer Aniston has also devoted herself to the enjoyment of a well-filled bread basket in recent months. “Everyone is afraid of the bread basket,” said the actress now in a PeopleInterview. “I’m not afraid anymore. As long as it is done moderately.”









She has started to “take breaks” by reaching for pasta or bread. The 52-year-old is actually known for her extremely strict diet in combination with an even stricter training program. “My body is happy about the carbohydrates. According to the motto: ‘Oh, thank you! Why do you take things away from me that I love?'”

Aniston is not the only one: Gwyneth Paltrow also recently revealed in a podcast that she was “totally derailed” during the lockdowns: pasta and wine were suddenly on the table.

Carbohydrates have long been considered an absolute figure killer. Strongly protein-heavy diets such as Atkin or Keto fueled these additionally. However, studies show that too few carbohydrates increase the stress hormone cortisol in the body and can have a negative effect on the menstrual cycle as well as sleep quality.