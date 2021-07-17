Saturday, July 17, 2021
HomeNewsWhy Jennifer Aniston is no longer afraid of carbohydrates
News

Why Jennifer Aniston is no longer afraid of carbohydrates

By Arjun Sethi
0
65




During the past lockdowns, the oven was used more than ever in numerous Austrian households: Baking bread experienced such a great hype that Germ briefly became a rare commodity on the domestic supermarket shelves.

“Take breaks”

Jennifer Aniston has also devoted herself to the enjoyment of a well-filled bread basket in recent months. “Everyone is afraid of the bread basket,” said the actress now in a PeopleInterview. “I’m not afraid anymore. As long as it is done moderately.”




She has started to “take breaks” by reaching for pasta or bread. The 52-year-old is actually known for her extremely strict diet in combination with an even stricter training program. “My body is happy about the carbohydrates. According to the motto: ‘Oh, thank you! Why do you take things away from me that I love?'”

Aniston is not the only one: Gwyneth Paltrow also recently revealed in a podcast that she was “totally derailed” during the lockdowns: pasta and wine were suddenly on the table.

Carbohydrates have long been considered an absolute figure killer. Strongly protein-heavy diets such as Atkin or Keto fueled these additionally. However, studies show that too few carbohydrates increase the stress hormone cortisol in the body and can have a negative effect on the menstrual cycle as well as sleep quality.


Previous articleAngelina Jolie: She trusted scammers! Was son Maddox stolen from his family?
Next articleHow Trenton Lee became a scene stylist at the age of 17
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv