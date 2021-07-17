Unusually Stylish: Kim Kardashian designs pajamas for Olympic style

Upcycling has become an integral part of the design, the French Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance has combined personal experiences and the good cause of sustainability for an exciting project. The basis of his “Burnt Cork” furniture series made from cork scraps was a trip to Portugal, during which he observed devastating fires in the cork oak forests of Pedrógão Grande from his car. According to the designer, the fires fascinated and shocked him at the same time. His visits to a Portuguese cork processing company inspired him to create tables, stools and even loungers from scraps of material. The gently curved pieces of furniture from his studio Made in Situhave coarser structures at the base, the surfaces are smooth. With this, the user should feel the nature of the material on the tree from rough to soft, according to Duchaufour-Lawrance, who works as an interior designer for Ligne Roset and Paco Rabanne (noeduchaufourlawrance.com).

Here comes together again what doesn’t seem to fit together: Palm Angels x Missoni. The very successful, upbeat skate label and the legendary Italian knitwear brand have launched a capsule collection for the summer. This is exactly what the tracksuits, tops, and cardigans live from: That the typical Missoni patterns and colors have been mixed with Palm Angels streetwear approach quite fearlessly. The Milanese art director and photographer with the beautiful name Francesco Ragazzi, who used to work for Moncler, actually started photographic documentation of the Los Angeles skater scene under the name Palm Angels. It wasn’t until 2015 that the first collection emerged, and Ragazzi’s Italian version of American skater culture immediately took off with buyers and customers. And who remembers: Rosita and Ottavio Missoni, the parents of the current creative director Angela Missoni, 1953 were also Italian avant-gardes with their zigzag patterns. So it fits (palmangels.com, missoni.com).









What is Claudia Schiffer’s favorite song? (“Rocket Man” by Elton John) Which hotel does the former supermodel (Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps) appreciate, and what is so great about director Robert Zemeckis? In the new volume How to be a tastemaker celebrities from culture, fashion and lifestyle are portrayed by giving readers an insight into their personal preferences: preferred music title, best night cream, nice café favorite on vacation off the beaten tourist track. Of course, the answers do not provide any information about why the selected people are trendsetters at all – interior designer Luke Edward Hall, for example, model Lily Cole or the young neuroscientist Tara Swart. But that is what makes the book so charming, published by Gestalten Verlag and compiled by the Paris bookstore and multimedia platform Semaine: The protagonists’ style-forming potential is simply asserted, and everyone has to decide for themselves whether to join in or not. The lists are definitely inspiring – is the feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the best summer reading or Bram Stoker’s Dracula? The best thing to do is read both again (39.90 euros, stellen.com).

Because there was neither shape nor tone that she wanted, Kim Kardashian sewed the desired shapewear from different parts for a long time and dyed it with tea bags so that the bodices also match her skin, so at least the 40-year-old told the German Vogue. And, as is well known, necessity makes you inventive: with your Skims brand, Kardashian revolutionized the figure-shaping underwear market back in 2019. Now the next coup follows: Skims equips the female athletes of the US team for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo with underwear, loungewear and pajamas. The collection does not require a lot of fuss, the colors are, as always with Skims, subtle and only marked with the words “Team USA”. The models for this campaign, which will also be available online for non-Olympians from July, include hurdler Dalilah Muhammad, swimmer Haley Anderson and Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett (skims.com).