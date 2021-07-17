Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow: Superheroes are female

As “Black Widow” Scarlett Johansson has so far been in the shadow of male superheroes. Now she is receiving her first independent film.

Scarlett Johansson (36) has earned a solo appearance as “Black Widow”. In the role of the spy Natasha Romanoff, known as the black widow, the Hollywood star first came into danger in 2010 in “Iron Man 2”. She fought a further seven times with fists and weapons in Marvels’s “Avengers” squad against villains, alongside male superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and Hulk. Most recently, she risked her neck and neck in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – “Black Widow” fans know her tragic fate.

After so many missions, now the deserved reward: with “Black Widow” the Marvel universe is dedicating its first independent film to its tough, red-haired fighter. Hulk & Co. have nothing to say this time. Female power also behind the camera: The Australian Cate Shortland prevailed against the male competition. She tells the story of the mysterious Russian former KGB agent.









What was your childhood like? Who trained her to be the tough hand-to-hand fighter? Why did she go rogue and join the Avengers? She no longer wants to flee from her past. “We have to go to where it all started,” is how Romanoff describes her mission to put an end to a villain named Dreykov.

New discovery Florence Pugh

In the film, this task leads across decades and across the world to Budapest in Hungary in a Soviet gulag. Of course, the agent strikes with all her might. The old trauma shouldn’t weigh too heavily on the heroine, Shortland clarified. The thriller should be “fun and really exciting”.

The Australian managed to do this very well with a lot of humor and a perfectly chosen new player. The British new discovery Florence Pugh (25, “Little Women”, “Midsommar”) almost steals the show from Johansson. In her first Marvel adventure, she played the role of agent Yelena Belova with routine.

Strong women are still the exception in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”, with a sophisticated feminine signature, great cast and spectacular action, should now attract many fans. The black widow’s solo appearance was actually supposed to come to the cinemas last year, but the corona pandemic forced it to be postponed. For “Black Widow 2” the chances are bad. Shortly before the US theatrical release, Johansson said that this was a “bittersweet” farewell to her agent role.

She is very proud of this film, but she wants to draw the line at the climax. With Florence Pugh as spy Yelena Belova, a worthy successor is in the starting blocks.