Kris Jenner: She’s hoping for a love comeback for Kourtney and Scott









For ten years, Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Scott Disick (38) were a couple, three children emerged from their relationship. But 2015 was over and both are now together with new partners – Scott with model Amelia Gray Hamlin (19), Kourtney with “Blink 182” drummer Travis Barker (45). For Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner (65), this is apparently no reason to write off the former relationship with Scott. If it is up to her, a new edition would be quite desirable – much to the annoyance of her daughter.

Kris Jenner wants her daughter Kourtney to make a love comeback with Scott Disick "Promiflash.de," Kris jenner quotes from the new trailer for "Keeping up with the Kardashians", saying, "There's nothing I want more than for you to spend your life with someone you can grow old with, happy, content, and peaceful. And it would be so wonderful if this were the father of your children." At the same time, she is convinced that Scott himself would not be averse to it. Mother and daughter sit together at this time, and browse through old photos – where of course one or the other snapshot of Kourtney and Scott is included.







Kourtney Kardashian not very pleased with her mother's wishes For Kourtney, however, the maternal ideas are not very amusing, as for her this is about times long gone. According to the report, she notes with consternation: "My whole family has been talking about Scott and I getting back together for several years. It's frustrating because Scott and I have had conversations privately."

Kourtney had only made her relationship with Travis Barker public in February. At this point, the shooting of the trailer should have been in the box long ago. Whether the love announcement of her daughter can change the opinion of Kris, however, may be doubted.