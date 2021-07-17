Hollywood offspring – Is Scarlett Johansson pregnant?

1 / 7 Baby news from Scarlett Johansson (36) and her husband Colin Jost (39): The two are allegedly expecting offspring. imago images/ZUMA Wire According to the US portal “Page Six”, several anonymous insiders confirm the pregnancy of the Hollywood actress. imago images/Matrix However, the couple has not yet commented on the alleged offspring. Scarlett and Colin keep their private lives largely out of the public eye. imago images/ZUMA Wire

According to insider reports, the Johansson-Jost house will soon have offspring.

However, Scarlett Johansson (36) and Colin Jost (39) have not yet confirmed the pregnancy news themselves.

The actress and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian have been married since October last year.

Scarlett Johansson (36) and her husband Colin Jost (39) are reportedly expecting their first child together. This is reported by the US portal “Page Six”, citing several anonymous sources close to the couple. When exactly it should be ready, is not known. However, one of the insiders reveals: “The date of birth is soon.”

Scarlett and Colin have not yet publicly commented on the alleged pregnancy. The actress and the comedian keep their private lives out of the limelight anyway. “Scarlett makes no secret of her pregnancy. She keeps it out of the public eye,” another insider told Page Six.

Reduced “Black Widow” promo

Rumors about a possible pregnancy in the house of Johansson-Jost have persisted for weeks. Scarlett is currently busy promoting her new Marvel film “Black Widow”, for which she was not only in front of the camera in the title role, but also worked as a producer. However, fans have noticed: Scarlett only perceives interviews and other engagements via video chat.

In the Zoom appearances, she can only be seen from the shoulder upwards. Previous events for the film, which have taken place in person, Scarlett has omitted. “Of course, this is surprising because it’s a huge Marvel release and she’s the star,” a source said.

“She’s never on the road”

Particularly suspicious is Scarlett’s absence from a “Black Widow” screening that took place last Friday in the Hamptons, a popular holiday region in the US state of New York. This is because Scarlett and Colin own a holiday home in the Hamptons and spend the summer there, according to Page Six. “Normally you often see Scarlett here on the beach or drinking coffee. But this summer she is never on the road,” a local resident told the portal.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot last October. The two had made their relationship public about three years earlier. From her first marriage to the French journalist Romain Dauriac (39), Scarlett has the now six-year-old daughter Rose. For Colin, it will be the first child.

