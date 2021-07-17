Angelina Jolie: She trusted scammers! Was son Maddox stolen from his family?

It would be a mega-scandal! A new documentary aims to find out whether there have been potentially unethical practices in Cambodian adoptions in the US. The focus is on Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie and son Maddox.

Almost 20 years ago, there was already a fuss about the adoption practices of Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie. Now, a new documentary that sheds light on the potentially unethical practices of Cambodian adoptions wants to re-examine whether Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox “may have been stolen from his biological family.” What a shock!

Angelina Jolie: Whirlwind over the adoption of son Maddox – mediator in prison

Angelina Jolie (46) adopted Maddox in 2002 from Cambodia with the help of adoption broker Lauryn Galindo. However, she was detained just two years later for “falsifying documents to obtain U.S. visas for orphans.” 21-year-old filmmaker Elizabeth Jacobs — whose parents also used Galindo to facilitate the adoption of their child from Cambodia — will take up the claim that “poor Cambodian families are being exploited by baby-raisers” in her upcoming documentary “The Stolen Children.”

They placed Angelina Jolie with their child: Heads of the adoption agency had to go to jail

As the British “The Sun” reports, Jacobs, who studies film and marketing at the University of Massachusetts, is determined to uncover the truth about Galindo’s adoptions. Is there a connection to Angelina Jolie? The newspaper further reports that between 1997 and 2001, half of the adoptions from Cambodia to the U.S. — about 800 out of 1600 — went through Galindo. At the time, Galindo and her sister Lynn Devin were running an adoption agency called Seattle International Adoptions. Jolie also trusted the scammers.

Devin was fined $150,000, while Galindo was jailed for falsifying the names, dates and birthplaces of Cambodian children, which she placed in U.S. families two years after Jolie and her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton adopted Maddox.

Angelina Jolie Knew Nothing About Illegal Adoptions: No Evidence of Illegal Trade

When the scandal was exposed, the then U.S. government and several other countries banned adoptions from Cambodia. Angelina Jolie said she was una aware of the illegal trade. One thing is clear: there is no evidence that Maddox was not an orphan. Jolie insisted at the time that she “went to great lengths to ensure that Maddox did not have a living biological mother in Cambodia” and that she “would never rob a mother of her child.”

However, Elizabeth Jacobs has encountered inconsistencies in her own adoption that do not have to be an isolated case. Allegedly, her biological parents were killed in a flood accident. According to Jacobs, the orphanage’s papers show a different date of birth than the government documents. For comparison, back in 2017, a Cambodian laborer claimed that the documents Jolie used to adopt her eldest son contained false information without her knowledge to speed up the process of giving him into Jolie’s care in 2003. However, there is no evidence for this either.

