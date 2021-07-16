Friday, July 16, 2021
The official trailer of the Home Invasion thriller starring Bella Thorne (Schnittberichte.com)

By Arjun Sethi
Here is the official trailer of the Home Invasion thriller Masquerade, in which Bella Thorne plays the leading role as an unscrupulous antagonist.

Eleven-year-old Casey is home alone and must try to survive the night when a group of intruders led by the unscrupulous Rose break in. They plan to steal the family’s priceless collection of artwork, but their cold-blooded determination is only surpassed by Rose’s opportunism. Casey has to fight for survival as the stakes get higher and higher and the intruders apparently stop at nothing to get what they want….

The main roles in the film by director (isolation) and producer (Close Range) Shane Dax Taylor play Bella Thorne, Mircea Monroe (No Man’s Land: The Rise of Reeker), Alyvia Alyn Lind and Austin Nichols.

In the United States Starts Masquerade on the July 30, 2021. one Start or release date for Germany is currently unfortunately not yet known.

Why can’t you just keep children out of violence scenarios? I already found BECKY ridiculous and now an 11-year-old comes into play 🤦

I’m out and looking forward to FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS instead!

The Bella Thorne is already a sow! She could really play in a hollow but fun action game, in which her… Beautiful red blonde hair more in focus is 🙂

I found BECKY entertaining, but you actually have to overlook the fact that a child kills all the felons and Nazis, because that doesn’t seem credible. If in MASQUERADE the child is a little younger, then it will probably be even more difficult.

FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS I also liked better in any case. This is a smaller film, which you can also watch its smaller budget, but the home invasion seems more threatening, the film is more rabid and has a partly driving soundtrack that does the rest. I really liked it and after seeing it for the first time nine months ago, I also hope for a German release of the film. So far, however, as far as I know, it still looks thin.

@Shantiro

I hope that an uncut label like “Pierrot Le Fou” FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS will take care of it, which will also go to SPIO if the worst happens.




06/06/2021 09:21 AM Shantiro wrote

I found BECKY entertaining, but you actually have to overlook the fact that a child kills all the felons and Nazis, because that doesn’t seem credible. If in MASQUERADE the child is a little younger, then it will probably be even more difficult.

Trailer looks pretty neat.
I also don’t know where your fears come from.
From the trailer’ point of view, I would clearly assume that the film is just not takes the direction of “Becky”. Here it is not the daughter who defends herself against the burglars (and rather practices the classic “run away and hide”), but that it is the gangsters self are who at some point also go to each other’s throats!
Why, then, should the synopsis of the distributor also speak of Rose’s “opportunism”?!

As for the certainly more rabid “For the Sake of Vicious” – the director of “The Demolisher” is also responsible for this – who is also not responsible here just enjoyed great popularity.

06/06/2021 09:21 AM Shantiro wrote

I found BECKY entertaining, but you actually have to overlook the fact that a child kills all the felons and Nazis, because that doesn’t seem credible. If in MASQUERADE the child is a little younger, then it will probably be even more difficult.

Well, without any help, the child did not act

06/06/2021 09:21 AM Shantiro wrote

I found BECKY entertaining, but you actually have to overlook the fact that a child kills all the felons and Nazis, because that doesn’t seem credible.

Also quickly took away any joy in the film – the whole concept is simply *too* clumsy and implausible.

06/07/2021 11:56 AM – Stoi
1x

Could be quite exciting but the trailer shows but again too much.

