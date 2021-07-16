The official trailer of the Home Invasion thriller starring Bella Thorne (Schnittberichte.com)

Here is the official trailer of the Home Invasion thriller Masquerade, in which Bella Thorne plays the leading role as an unscrupulous antagonist.

Eleven-year-old Casey is home alone and must try to survive the night when a group of intruders led by the unscrupulous Rose break in. They plan to steal the family’s priceless collection of artwork, but their cold-blooded determination is only surpassed by Rose’s opportunism. Casey has to fight for survival as the stakes get higher and higher and the intruders apparently stop at nothing to get what they want….

The main roles in the film by director (isolation) and producer (Close Range) Shane Dax Taylor play Bella Thorne, Mircea Monroe (No Man’s Land: The Rise of Reeker), Alyvia Alyn Lind and Austin Nichols.

In the United States Starts Masquerade on the July 30, 2021. one Start or release date for Germany is currently unfortunately not yet known.