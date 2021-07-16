Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsPS5 Games: Release List Shows All Games for Sony's PlayStation 5
News

PS5 Games: Release List Shows All Games for Sony’s PlayStation 5

By Arjun Sethi
0
73




PS5

For PS5, you can expect many game releases in 2021 and beyond. In this list we show you which games are released for Sony’s new PlayStation 5.

We'll show you the games that are released for PS5.

We’ll show you the games that are released for PS5. (Source: EA)

  • Many games are already confirmed for PS5.
  • We show you all titles at a glance.

Sony has released the PS5 in Germany and we have tested the console for you. Read whether the new features and of course the games of the new console generation are convincing.

In the end, of course, it’s all about the games and you can expect many. The launch line-up of the PS5 was already impressive. The following titles were available directly at release.

Exclusive Launch Titles

  • Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio, pre-installed on PS5)
  • Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games)
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / Xdev)

The three titles Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventure are also released for PS4. But they are still PlayStation exclusive. We introduce you to all the other PS5 games below.

Gran Turismo 7

External Content
from Youtube

At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.

I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

Sony has already announced Gran Turismo 7, the great racing game for the next generation of consoles. Above you can watch the first trailer and be sure that the title also supports the features of the DualSense controller. Thanks to the adaptive triggers, you should feel the anti-lock braking system better. The release of GT 7 has recently been postponed from 2021 to 2022.

  • Genre: Racing Game
  • Developer: Polyphony Digital
  • Release date: 2022
  • Platform: PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

External Content
from Youtube

At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.

I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

If you drive your sports car back to developer Insomniac Games, you can still watch the colorful third-person shooter Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Thanks to the PS5’s fast SSD, players move through dimensions quickly and with almost no loading times.

  • Genre: Shooter, Platform ‘n’ Run
  • Developer: Insomniac Games
  • Release date: June 11, 2021
  • Platform: PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West

External Content
from Youtube

At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.

I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PS5. In Horizon Forbidden West you slip back into the role of the heroine Aloy and explore a fictional America of the future. Again: dinosaur machines, graphically detailed and sometimes monstrous.

  • Genre: Action-Adventure
  • Developer: Guerilla
  • Release date: ?
  • Platform: PS5, PS4

But these are just a few blockbusters for PS5. Further down in the table you can see all the games announced so far for Sony’s new console. Keep in mind that many of the titles are also released for other consoles, such as Xbox Series X or even for PS4 and Xbox One – for example, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.




name genre Publisher/Developer Release
Abandoned Survival/Shooter Blue Box Game Studios 2021
Aeterna Noctis Metroidvania PlayStation Talents ?
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Platformer Merge Games 24.06.2021
Aliens: Fireteam Third-person shooter Cold Iron Summer 2021
Anno Mutationem Action/Indie ThinkingStars Summer 2021
Anima: Song from the Abyss roleplaying game Anima Project ?
Antro ? PlayStation Talents 2021
A Plague Tale: Innocence (digital version) Action-Adventure Focus Home Interactive appeared
A Plague Tale: Innocence (physical version) Action-Adventure Focus Home Interactive 19.10.2021
Aragami 2 Stealth, Action Lince Works Q3 2021
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Action-Adventure Ubisoft 19.11.2020
Astro’s Playroom Adventure/Platformer Sony 19.11.2020
A Tale of Paper Indie Open House Games ?
Atomic Heart horror Mundfish ?
Aurora’s Journey ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Auto Chess Strategy/Action Dragonest 30.03.2021
Babylon’s Fall action Platinum Games ?
Back 4 Blood Shooter Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. 12.10.2021
Balan Wonderworld Platformer Square Enix 2021
Battlefield 2042 Shooter Ea 22.10.2021
Blood Bowl 3 Sports/Action Nacon Spring 2021
Borderlands 3 (Next-Gen Upgrade) Shooter Hs 19.11.2020
Braid: Anniversary Edition Puzzle Platformer Thekla 2021
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead simulation Headup Games 2020
Bugsnax Adventure, Indie Young Horses 19.11.2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War First-person shooter Activision End of 2020
Call of Duty (2021) Shooter Activision Autumn 2021
Can’t Drive This Racing Game/Co-op Pixel Maniacs 19.03.2021
Cyberpunk 2077 (Next-Gen Update) Action role-playing game CD Projekt Red 10.12.2020
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Indie Finji 2021
Chivalry 2 action Tripwire ?
Cris Tales roleplaying game Syck/Dream Uncorpored 20.07.2021
chorus action Deep Silver 2021
Clid the Snail Shooter PlayStation Talents ?
Commandos strategy Kalypso Media ?
Control Ultimate Edition Action-Adventure 505 Games 2020
Cygni All Guns Blazing Shooter Keelworks ?
Crysis Remastered (Next-Gen Update) Shooter Crytek available
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Shooter Crytek Autumn 2021
Crash Drive 3 Racing game M2H obtainable
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Platformer Activision 12.03.2021
Curved Space Shoot ’em up Maximum Games 18.06.2021
The Black Eye: Memoria Point-and-Click Adventure Daedelic 27.01.2021
The Black Eye: Satinav’s Chains Point-and-Click Adventure Daedelic 27.01.2021
Dauntless Action role-playing game Epic Games ?
Death Stranding Director’s Cut Adventure Sony 24.09.2021
Deathloop ActioN Bethesda 14.09.2021
Demon’s Souls Remake Action role-playing game From Software ?
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition action Capcom 19.11.2020
Destruction All Stars Action/Racing Game Lucid Games/Xdev 02.02.2021
Doom Eternal Shooter Bethesda 29.06.2021
dolmen Action role-playing game Prime Matter/Massive Work Studio 2022
Diablo 2: Resurrected Action role-playing game blizzard 23.09.2021
Dirt 5 Racing game Codemasters 19.11.2020
Disco Elysium roleplaying game ZA/UM 30.03.2021
Do Not Open Horror (VR) PlayStation Talents ?
Dragon Age 4 roleplaying game Ea ?
Dustborn Shooter Red Thread Games 2021
Dying Light 2 action Techland ?
Elden Ring Action role-playing game FromSoftware January 21, 2022
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes roleplaying game Rabbit & Bear Studios ?
Evergate Platformer PQube 04.06.2021
Evil West action Flying Wild Hog 2021
Q1 2021 Racing game Codemasters 16.07.2021
Far Cry 6 Shooter Ubisoft 07.10.2021
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade roleplaying game Square Enix obtainable
Final Fantasy 16 roleplaying game Square Enix ?
FIFA 21 sport Ea 04.12.2020
FIFA 22 sport Ea 01.10.2021
Five Nights at Freddys: Security Breach Adventure Steel Wool Games 2021
For Honor (Next-Gen Upgrade) action Ubisoft End of 2021
Fortnite Shooter Epic Games Launch
Foreclosed Shooter Merge Games 2021
Forspoken Action role-playing game Luminous Productions 2022
Genshin Impact Action role-playing game Mihoyo 28.04.2021
Godfall action Gearbox 19.11.2020
Gran Turismo 7 Racing game Sony 2022
Gotham Knights action WB Games 2021
Gothic Remake roleplaying game THQ Nordic Only from 2021
Ghostwire: Tokyo action Bethesda 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Adventure Sony/Sucker Punch 20.08.2021
Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online action Rockstar Games 11.11.2021
God of War Ragnarok action Santa Monica Studio 2022
Goodbye Volcano High Adventure CO-OP 2021
Gods and Monsters action Ubisoft ?
Guilty Gear Strive Beat ’em up Arc System Works obtainable
Hades adventure Supergiant Games 13.08.2021
Haven Adventure Sony ?
Heavenly Bodies Space Adventure 2pt Interactive ?
Hitman 3 action IO Interactive 20.01.2021
Hoa Puzzle/Platformer PM Studios July 2021
Hogwart’s Legacy adventure WB Games/Portkey Games 2022
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Multiplayer Action Sumo Newcastle 10.05.2021
Horizon Forbidden West Action-Adventure Sony ?
Hyper Scape Shooter Ubisoft End of 2020
Immortals Fenyx Rising Action-Adventure Ubisoft 03.12.2020
Inner Ashes ? PlayStation Talents ?
In Sound Mind action Games Mode 28.09.2021
It Takes Two Platformer/Co-op Hazelight Studios 26.03.2021
JETT: The Far Shore Action-Adventure Superbrothers End of 2020
Just Dance 2022 Dancing/Party Ubisoft 04.11.2021
Kena: Bridge of the Spririts Action-Adventure Ember Lab 24.08.2021
Keo ? PlayStation Talents ?
KeyWe Indie Soldout 31.08.2021
Farming Simulator 22 simulation Giants Software Q4 2021
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga action WB Games Spring 2021
Lemnis Gate Strategy Shooter Frontier Foundry 03.08.2021
Life is Strange: True Colors Adventure Square Enix 10.09.2021
Little Devil Inside Action-Adventure/Role-playing Game Neostream Interactive July 2021
Little Nightmares 2 Action-Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment 2021
Low-Fi Adventure/VR iris 2021
Lost Judgement Action-Adventure Sega 24.09.2021
Luto ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Madden 21 sport Ea 2020
Maquette Puzzle/Simulation Graceful Decay March 2021
Marvel’s Avengers action Square Enix End of 2020
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Hero Adventure Square Enix 26.10.2021
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales action Sony 19.11.2020
Metal: Hellsinger Shooter Funcom 2021
Metro Exodus: Complete Edition Shooter Deep Silver 18.06.2021
MicroMan Adventure Glob Games 2021
Moonray Action role-playing game Everything is Full of Gods Summer 2021
MotoGP21 Racing game Milestone 22.04.2021
NBA 2K21 sport Hs 19.11.2021
NBA 2K22 sport Hs 10.09.2021
NeonHat ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Neptunia ReVerse roleplaying game Idea Factory 11.06.2021
NHL 21 sport Ea 2020
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl action Fair Play Labs/Ludosity Autumn 2021
Nioh Remastered: The Complete Edition Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021
Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021
Nioh Collection Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021
Nour: Play With Your Food ? Panic ?
Nth’O Infinity Reborn Action role-playing game Kitatus February 2021
Observer System Redux horror Koch Media 16.07.2021
One Last Breath ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Open Roads Adventure, Indie Fullbright 2021
Operation Highjump ? PlayStation Talents ?
Operation Tango riddle Clever Plays Studio ?
Outriders action Square Enix 01.04.2021
Oddworld Soulstorm Platformer/Adventure Oddworld Inhabitants 06.04.2021
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Indie/Simulation Team17 ?
Quantum Error Horror Shooter Teamkill Media 2020
Override 2 action Mondus Games December 2020
Path of Exile 2 Action role-playing game Grinding Gear Games 2021
PES 2022 Sports Game Konami 2021
Planet Coaster simulation Frontier Developments End of 2020
Poker Club Poker Simulation Ripstone Games 2020
PsyHotel simulation Ultimate Games ?
Project Athia (working title) Adventure Square Enix January 2022
Paradise Lost Adventure All In! Games and Games ?
Potion Party party FusionPlay 08.04.2021
Pragmata ? Capcom 2023
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 puzzle Sega 2020
Rainbow Six Siege Shooter Ubisoft End of 2020
Rainbow Six Quarantine Shooter Ubisoft ?
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Action-Adventure Sony 11.06.2021
Recompile Platformer Phigames ?
Ride 4 Racing game Milestone 21.01.2021
Riders Republic Racing game Ubisoft 02.09.2020
Rocksmith+ music Ubisoft Autumn 2021
Roots of Pacha simulation Crytivo ?
Rustler Action/Indie Games Mode 31.08.2021
Scarlet Nexus roleplaying game Bandai Namco ?
Rainbow Six Extraction Shooter Ubisoft 16.09.2021
Redo! Enhanced Edition Action/Adventure Robson Paiva 2020
Resident Evil Village Survival Horror Capcom 07.05.2021
Returnal Shooter Sony 30.04.2021
Rivalia: Dungeon Riders ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Sackboy A Big Adventure Adventure Sumo Digital/Xdev 19.11.2020
Saints Row The Third Remastered action Deep Silver 25.05.2021
Scarlet Nexus Action role-playing game Bandai Namco ?
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ? Frogwares 2021
Sifu action Sloclap 2021
Sniper Elite 5 Shooter rebellion ?
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Shooter CI Games 2021
Soulborn roleplaying game Pixelmad Studios 2021
Solar Ash Adventure Annapurna Interactive June 2021
Sonzai roleplaying game Top Hat Studios 2022
Steelrising roleplaying game Nacon ?
Stray ? Annapurna/Blue Twelve Studio October 2021
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Action role-playing game Square Enix 2022
Subnautica: Below Zero Action-Adventure Unknown Worlds Entertainment 14.05.2021
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League action Warner Bros. 2022
Super Bomberman R Online party Konami 27.05.2021
System of Souls ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Temtem roleplaying game Crema Games 2021
Tennis World Tour 2 sport Nacon/Big Ant Studios March 2021
The Callisto Protocol horror Striking Distance Studios ?
The Elder Scrolls 6 roleplaying game Bethesda ?
The Elder Scrolls Online roleplaying game Bethesda ?
The Falconeer Action/Role-playing Wired Productions 05.08.2021
The Library of Babel Adventure/Platformer Listenstation Talents ?
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum adventure Daedelic 2021
The Last of Us Part 2 Action-Adventure Sony/Naughty Dog 19.05.2021
The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo ? PlayStation Talents ?
The Medium horror Koch Media 03.09.2021
Terminator: Resistance Enhanced First-person shooter Reef Entertainment 26.03.2021
The Sims 5 simulation Ea ?
The Witcher 3 roleplaying game CD Projekt Red ?
Tribes of Midgard Adventure Gearbox Publishing/Norsfell 2021
The Pathless action Annapurna Interactive/Giant Squid End of 2020
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Sports/Action Activision 26.03.2021
Twogether: Project Indigos ? PlayStation Talents ?
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 simulation Ultimate Games 2020
Unknown 9: Awakening Adventure Reflector Entertainment 2020
Vampires: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Action role-playing game paradox ?
Vampires: The Masquerade – Swansong Adventure Nacon 2021
Vigor Survival/Action Bohemia Interactive 2020
Void Terrarium++ roleplaying game NIS America 21.05.2021
Warframe Shooter Leyou Technology 26.11.2020
Warhammer: Age of Sigmar strategy Focus Home Interactive 2021
Warhammer: Chaosbane Action role-playing game Nacon ?
Watch Dogs: Legion Action-Adventure Ubisoft 19.11.2020
Welcome to Empereum ? PlayStation Talents 2021
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood action Nacon 04.02.2021
White Shadows Platformer monocle ?
Worms Rumble action Team17 2020
Wreckfest Racing game THQ Nordic 01.06.2021
Wukong ? PlayStation Talents ?
WRC 9 Racing game Nacon obtainable
Yakuza: Like A Dragon action RGG Studio 02.03.2021
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Adventure Merge Games May 2021

Confirmed PS5 Games

Many more titles will be added and we will update the overview regularly, so it’s best to check back at a later date.

Every week publishers announce many new games, the selection is huge. If we miss a title, you can also draw our attention to it on our Facebook page and we will complete the list.

And if that’s clearly too few games for you, a note: The PS5 is backwards compatible with the PS4. 99 percent of all PlayStation 4 games run on the next-gen console. Selected titles run even better than before, with higher resolution, higher frame rates, and shorter load times.

PS5 in the test
Sony’s new generation of consoles

Sony’s PS5 should show in the test whether the console is better than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. That’s how well it plays with the PlayStation 5.

Buy PS5

The PS5 Digital Edition costs 400 euros, the PS5 with Blu-ray drive 500 euros. Both models are currently sold out everywhere. Keep checking our Dealer Overview of PlayStation 5 Availability. Maybe you’ll be lucky and get a console.

Don’t forget that you may even want to buy a new TV for the best possible picture. After all, the new consoles can display resolutions of up to 8K and offer frame rates of up to 120 FPS. We’ll tell you what you need to consider when looking for the perfect TV for the PS5.

Returnal

Photo gallery

Video Game Highlights 2021

Video Game Highlights 2021

Do you want to knowSee which games will be released for all possible platforms in the future, be it for PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, then take a look at our game release list.

» Tip: The Best VPN Providers for More Security and Privacy

Previous articleSuccess in guardianship case: Ariana Grande celebrates with Britney Spears – Entertainment
Next articleBella Thorne surprises her fiancé with a ring
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv