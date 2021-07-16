PS5 Games: Release List Shows All Games for Sony’s PlayStation 5

For PS5, you can expect many game releases in 2021 and beyond. In this list we show you which games are released for Sony’s new PlayStation 5.
- Many games are already confirmed for PS5.
- We show you all titles at a glance.
Sony has released the PS5 in Germany and we have tested the console for you. Read whether the new features and of course the games of the new console generation are convincing.
In the end, of course, it’s all about the games and you can expect many. The launch line-up of the PS5 was already impressive. The following titles were available directly at release.
Exclusive Launch Titles
- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio, pre-installed on PS5)
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / Xdev)
The three titles Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventure are also released for PS4. But they are still PlayStation exclusive. We introduce you to all the other PS5 games below.
Gran Turismo 7
from Youtube
At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.
I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.
Sony has already announced Gran Turismo 7, the great racing game for the next generation of consoles. Above you can watch the first trailer and be sure that the title also supports the features of the DualSense controller. Thanks to the adaptive triggers, you should feel the anti-lock braking system better. The release of GT 7 has recently been postponed from 2021 to 2022.
- Genre: Racing Game
- Developer: Polyphony Digital
- Release date: 2022
- Platform: PS5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
from Youtube
At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.
I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.
If you drive your sports car back to developer Insomniac Games, you can still watch the colorful third-person shooter Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Thanks to the PS5’s fast SSD, players move through dimensions quickly and with almost no loading times.
- Genre: Shooter, Platform ‘n’ Run
- Developer: Insomniac Games
- Release date: June 11, 2021
- Platform: PS5
Horizon: Forbidden West
from Youtube
At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it.
I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.
The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PS5. In Horizon Forbidden West you slip back into the role of the heroine Aloy and explore a fictional America of the future. Again: dinosaur machines, graphically detailed and sometimes monstrous.
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Developer: Guerilla
- Release date: ?
- Platform: PS5, PS4
But these are just a few blockbusters for PS5. Further down in the table you can see all the games announced so far for Sony’s new console. Keep in mind that many of the titles are also released for other consoles, such as Xbox Series X or even for PS4 and Xbox One – for example, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
|name
|genre
|Publisher/Developer
|Release
|Abandoned
|Survival/Shooter
|Blue Box Game Studios
|2021
|Aeterna Noctis
|Metroidvania
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|Platformer
|Merge Games
|24.06.2021
|Aliens: Fireteam
|Third-person shooter
|Cold Iron
|Summer 2021
|Anno Mutationem
|Action/Indie
|ThinkingStars
|Summer 2021
|Anima: Song from the Abyss
|roleplaying game
|Anima Project
|?
|Antro
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|A Plague Tale: Innocence (digital version)
|Action-Adventure
|Focus Home Interactive
|appeared
|A Plague Tale: Innocence (physical version)
|Action-Adventure
|Focus Home Interactive
|19.10.2021
|Aragami 2
|Stealth, Action
|Lince Works
|Q3 2021
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Action-Adventure
|Ubisoft
|19.11.2020
|Astro’s Playroom
|Adventure/Platformer
|Sony
|19.11.2020
|A Tale of Paper
|Indie
|Open House Games
|?
|Atomic Heart
|horror
|Mundfish
|?
|Aurora’s Journey
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Auto Chess
|Strategy/Action
|Dragonest
|30.03.2021
|Babylon’s Fall
|action
|Platinum Games
|?
|Back 4 Blood
|Shooter
|Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros.
|12.10.2021
|Balan Wonderworld
|Platformer
|Square Enix
|2021
|Battlefield 2042
|Shooter
|Ea
|22.10.2021
|Blood Bowl 3
|Sports/Action
|Nacon
|Spring 2021
|Borderlands 3 (Next-Gen Upgrade)
|Shooter
|Hs
|19.11.2020
|Braid: Anniversary Edition
|Puzzle Platformer
|Thekla
|2021
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|simulation
|Headup Games
|2020
|Bugsnax
|Adventure, Indie
|Young Horses
|19.11.2020
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|First-person shooter
|Activision
|End of 2020
|Call of Duty (2021)
|Shooter
|Activision
|Autumn 2021
|Can’t Drive This
|Racing Game/Co-op
|Pixel Maniacs
|19.03.2021
|Cyberpunk 2077 (Next-Gen Update)
|Action role-playing game
|CD Projekt Red
|10.12.2020
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Indie
|Finji
|2021
|Chivalry 2
|action
|Tripwire
|?
|Cris Tales
|roleplaying game
|Syck/Dream Uncorpored
|20.07.2021
|chorus
|action
|Deep Silver
|2021
|Clid the Snail
|Shooter
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|Commandos
|strategy
|Kalypso Media
|?
|Control Ultimate Edition
|Action-Adventure
|505 Games
|2020
|Cygni All Guns Blazing
|Shooter
|Keelworks
|?
|Crysis Remastered (Next-Gen Update)
|Shooter
|Crytek
|available
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy
|Shooter
|Crytek
|Autumn 2021
|Crash Drive 3
|Racing game
|M2H
|obtainable
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Platformer
|Activision
|12.03.2021
|Curved Space
|Shoot ’em up
|Maximum Games
|18.06.2021
|The Black Eye: Memoria
|Point-and-Click Adventure
|Daedelic
|27.01.2021
|The Black Eye: Satinav’s Chains
|Point-and-Click Adventure
|Daedelic
|27.01.2021
|Dauntless
|Action role-playing game
|Epic Games
|?
|Death Stranding Director’s Cut
|Adventure
|Sony
|24.09.2021
|Deathloop
|ActioN
|Bethesda
|14.09.2021
|Demon’s Souls Remake
|Action role-playing game
|From Software
|?
|Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
|action
|Capcom
|19.11.2020
|Destruction All Stars
|Action/Racing Game
|Lucid Games/Xdev
|02.02.2021
|Doom Eternal
|Shooter
|Bethesda
|29.06.2021
|dolmen
|Action role-playing game
|Prime Matter/Massive Work Studio
|2022
|Diablo 2: Resurrected
|Action role-playing game
|blizzard
|23.09.2021
|Dirt 5
|Racing game
|Codemasters
|19.11.2020
|Disco Elysium
|roleplaying game
|ZA/UM
|30.03.2021
|Do Not Open
|Horror (VR)
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|Dragon Age 4
|roleplaying game
|Ea
|?
|Dustborn
|Shooter
|Red Thread Games
|2021
|Dying Light 2
|action
|Techland
|?
|Elden Ring
|Action role-playing game
|FromSoftware
|January 21, 2022
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|roleplaying game
|Rabbit & Bear Studios
|?
|Evergate
|Platformer
|PQube
|04.06.2021
|Evil West
|action
|Flying Wild Hog
|2021
|Q1 2021
|Racing game
|Codemasters
|16.07.2021
|Far Cry 6
|Shooter
|Ubisoft
|07.10.2021
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
|roleplaying game
|Square Enix
|obtainable
|Final Fantasy 16
|roleplaying game
|Square Enix
|?
|FIFA 21
|sport
|Ea
|04.12.2020
|FIFA 22
|sport
|Ea
|01.10.2021
|Five Nights at Freddys: Security Breach
|Adventure
|Steel Wool Games
|2021
|For Honor (Next-Gen Upgrade)
|action
|Ubisoft
|End of 2021
|Fortnite
|Shooter
|Epic Games
|Launch
|Foreclosed
|Shooter
|Merge Games
|2021
|Forspoken
|Action role-playing game
|Luminous Productions
|2022
|Genshin Impact
|Action role-playing game
|Mihoyo
|28.04.2021
|Godfall
|action
|Gearbox
|19.11.2020
|Gran Turismo 7
|Racing game
|Sony
|2022
|Gotham Knights
|action
|WB Games
|2021
|Gothic Remake
|roleplaying game
|THQ Nordic
|Only from 2021
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|action
|Bethesda
|2022
|Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
|Adventure
|Sony/Sucker Punch
|20.08.2021
|Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online
|action
|Rockstar Games
|11.11.2021
|God of War Ragnarok
|action
|Santa Monica Studio
|2022
|Goodbye Volcano High
|Adventure
|CO-OP
|2021
|Gods and Monsters
|action
|Ubisoft
|?
|Guilty Gear Strive
|Beat ’em up
|Arc System Works
|obtainable
|Hades
|adventure
|Supergiant Games
|13.08.2021
|Haven
|Adventure
|Sony
|?
|Heavenly Bodies
|Space Adventure
|2pt Interactive
|?
|Hitman 3
|action
|IO Interactive
|20.01.2021
|Hoa
|Puzzle/Platformer
|PM Studios
|July 2021
|Hogwart’s Legacy
|adventure
|WB Games/Portkey Games
|2022
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Multiplayer Action
|Sumo Newcastle
|10.05.2021
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Action-Adventure
|Sony
|?
|Hyper Scape
|Shooter
|Ubisoft
|End of 2020
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Action-Adventure
|Ubisoft
|03.12.2020
|Inner Ashes
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|In Sound Mind
|action
|Games Mode
|28.09.2021
|It Takes Two
|Platformer/Co-op
|Hazelight Studios
|26.03.2021
|JETT: The Far Shore
|Action-Adventure
|Superbrothers
|End of 2020
|Just Dance 2022
|Dancing/Party
|Ubisoft
|04.11.2021
|Kena: Bridge of the Spririts
|Action-Adventure
|Ember Lab
|24.08.2021
|Keo
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|KeyWe
|Indie
|Soldout
|31.08.2021
|Farming Simulator 22
|simulation
|Giants Software
|Q4 2021
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|action
|WB Games
|Spring 2021
|Lemnis Gate
|Strategy Shooter
|Frontier Foundry
|03.08.2021
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Adventure
|Square Enix
|10.09.2021
|Little Devil Inside
|Action-Adventure/Role-playing Game
|Neostream Interactive
|July 2021
|Little Nightmares 2
|Action-Adventure
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|2021
|Low-Fi
|Adventure/VR
|iris
|2021
|Lost Judgement
|Action-Adventure
|Sega
|24.09.2021
|Luto
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Madden 21
|sport
|Ea
|2020
|Maquette
|Puzzle/Simulation
|Graceful Decay
|March 2021
|Marvel’s Avengers
|action
|Square Enix
|End of 2020
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Comic Hero Adventure
|Square Enix
|26.10.2021
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|action
|Sony
|19.11.2020
|Metal: Hellsinger
|Shooter
|Funcom
|2021
|Metro Exodus: Complete Edition
|Shooter
|Deep Silver
|18.06.2021
|MicroMan
|Adventure
|Glob Games
|2021
|Moonray
|Action role-playing game
|Everything is Full of Gods
|Summer 2021
|MotoGP21
|Racing game
|Milestone
|22.04.2021
|NBA 2K21
|sport
|Hs
|19.11.2021
|NBA 2K22
|sport
|Hs
|10.09.2021
|NeonHat
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Neptunia ReVerse
|roleplaying game
|Idea Factory
|11.06.2021
|NHL 21
|sport
|Ea
|2020
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|action
|Fair Play Labs/Ludosity
|Autumn 2021
|Nioh Remastered: The Complete Edition
|Action role-playing game
|Sony
|05.02.2021
|Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition
|Action role-playing game
|Sony
|05.02.2021
|Nioh Collection
|Action role-playing game
|Sony
|05.02.2021
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|?
|Panic
|?
|Nth’O Infinity Reborn
|Action role-playing game
|Kitatus
|February 2021
|Observer System Redux
|horror
|Koch Media
|16.07.2021
|One Last Breath
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Open Roads
|Adventure, Indie
|Fullbright
|2021
|Operation Highjump
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|Operation Tango
|riddle
|Clever Plays Studio
|?
|Outriders
|action
|Square Enix
|01.04.2021
|Oddworld Soulstorm
|Platformer/Adventure
|Oddworld Inhabitants
|06.04.2021
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Indie/Simulation
|Team17
|?
|Quantum Error
|Horror Shooter
|Teamkill Media
|2020
|Override 2
|action
|Mondus Games
|December 2020
|Path of Exile 2
|Action role-playing game
|Grinding Gear Games
|2021
|PES 2022
|Sports Game
|Konami
|2021
|Planet Coaster
|simulation
|Frontier Developments
|End of 2020
|Poker Club
|Poker Simulation
|Ripstone Games
|2020
|PsyHotel
|simulation
|Ultimate Games
|?
|Project Athia (working title)
|Adventure
|Square Enix
|January 2022
|Paradise Lost
|Adventure
|All In! Games and Games
|?
|Potion Party
|party
|FusionPlay
|08.04.2021
|Pragmata
|?
|Capcom
|2023
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|puzzle
|Sega
|2020
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Shooter
|Ubisoft
|End of 2020
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|Shooter
|Ubisoft
|?
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Action-Adventure
|Sony
|11.06.2021
|Recompile
|Platformer
|Phigames
|?
|Ride 4
|Racing game
|Milestone
|21.01.2021
|Riders Republic
|Racing game
|Ubisoft
|02.09.2020
|Rocksmith+
|music
|Ubisoft
|Autumn 2021
|Roots of Pacha
|simulation
|Crytivo
|?
|Rustler
|Action/Indie
|Games Mode
|31.08.2021
|Scarlet Nexus
|roleplaying game
|Bandai Namco
|?
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|Shooter
|Ubisoft
|16.09.2021
|Redo! Enhanced Edition
|Action/Adventure
|Robson Paiva
|2020
|Resident Evil Village
|Survival Horror
|Capcom
|07.05.2021
|Returnal
|Shooter
|Sony
|30.04.2021
|Rivalia: Dungeon Riders
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Sackboy A Big Adventure
|Adventure
|Sumo Digital/Xdev
|19.11.2020
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|action
|Deep Silver
|25.05.2021
|Scarlet Nexus
|Action role-playing game
|Bandai Namco
|?
|Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
|?
|Frogwares
|2021
|Sifu
|action
|Sloclap
|2021
|Sniper Elite 5
|Shooter
|rebellion
|?
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|Shooter
|CI Games
|2021
|Soulborn
|roleplaying game
|Pixelmad Studios
|2021
|Solar Ash
|Adventure
|Annapurna Interactive
|June 2021
|Sonzai
|roleplaying game
|Top Hat Studios
|2022
|Steelrising
|roleplaying game
|Nacon
|?
|Stray
|?
|Annapurna/Blue Twelve Studio
|October 2021
|Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
|Action role-playing game
|Square Enix
|2022
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Action-Adventure
|Unknown Worlds Entertainment
|14.05.2021
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|action
|Warner Bros.
|2022
|Super Bomberman R Online
|party
|Konami
|27.05.2021
|System of Souls
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Temtem
|roleplaying game
|Crema Games
|2021
|Tennis World Tour 2
|sport
|Nacon/Big Ant Studios
|March 2021
|The Callisto Protocol
|horror
|Striking Distance Studios
|?
|The Elder Scrolls 6
|roleplaying game
|Bethesda
|?
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|roleplaying game
|Bethesda
|?
|The Falconeer
|Action/Role-playing
|Wired Productions
|05.08.2021
|The Library of Babel
|Adventure/Platformer
|Listenstation Talents
|?
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|adventure
|Daedelic
|2021
|The Last of Us Part 2
|Action-Adventure
|Sony/Naughty Dog
|19.05.2021
|The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|The Medium
|horror
|Koch Media
|03.09.2021
|Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
|First-person shooter
|Reef Entertainment
|26.03.2021
|The Sims 5
|simulation
|Ea
|?
|The Witcher 3
|roleplaying game
|CD Projekt Red
|?
|Tribes of Midgard
|Adventure
|Gearbox Publishing/Norsfell
|2021
|The Pathless
|action
|Annapurna Interactive/Giant Squid
|End of 2020
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
|Sports/Action
|Activision
|26.03.2021
|Twogether: Project Indigos
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
|simulation
|Ultimate Games
|2020
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|Adventure
|Reflector Entertainment
|2020
|Vampires: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
|Action role-playing game
|paradox
|?
|Vampires: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Adventure
|Nacon
|2021
|Vigor
|Survival/Action
|Bohemia Interactive
|2020
|Void Terrarium++
|roleplaying game
|NIS America
|21.05.2021
|Warframe
|Shooter
|Leyou Technology
|26.11.2020
|Warhammer: Age of Sigmar
|strategy
|Focus Home Interactive
|2021
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Action role-playing game
|Nacon
|?
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Action-Adventure
|Ubisoft
|19.11.2020
|Welcome to Empereum
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|2021
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|action
|Nacon
|04.02.2021
|White Shadows
|Platformer
|monocle
|?
|Worms Rumble
|action
|Team17
|2020
|Wreckfest
|Racing game
|THQ Nordic
|01.06.2021
|Wukong
|?
|PlayStation Talents
|?
|WRC 9
|Racing game
|Nacon
|obtainable
|Yakuza: Like A Dragon
|action
|RGG Studio
|02.03.2021
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Adventure
|Merge Games
|May 2021
Confirmed PS5 Games
Many more titles will be added and we will update the overview regularly, so it’s best to check back at a later date.
Every week publishers announce many new games, the selection is huge. If we miss a title, you can also draw our attention to it on our Facebook page and we will complete the list.
And if that’s clearly too few games for you, a note: The PS5 is backwards compatible with the PS4. 99 percent of all PlayStation 4 games run on the next-gen console. Selected titles run even better than before, with higher resolution, higher frame rates, and shorter load times.
PS5 in the test
Sony’s new generation of consoles
Sony’s PS5 should show in the test whether the console is better than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. That’s how well it plays with the PlayStation 5.
Buy PS5
The PS5 Digital Edition costs 400 euros, the PS5 with Blu-ray drive 500 euros. Both models are currently sold out everywhere. Keep checking our Dealer Overview of PlayStation 5 Availability. Maybe you’ll be lucky and get a console.
Don’t forget that you may even want to buy a new TV for the best possible picture. After all, the new consoles can display resolutions of up to 8K and offer frame rates of up to 120 FPS. We’ll tell you what you need to consider when looking for the perfect TV for the PS5.
Photo gallery
Video Game Highlights 2021
Video Game Highlights 2021
Do you want to knowSee which games will be released for all possible platforms in the future, be it for PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, then take a look at our game release list.
» Tip: The Best VPN Providers for More Security and Privacy