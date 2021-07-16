PS5 Games: Release List Shows All Games for Sony’s PlayStation 5

PS5 15. July 2021 at 13:33 For PS5, you can expect many game releases in 2021 and beyond. In this list we show you which games are released for Sony’s new PlayStation 5.

We’ll show you the games that are released for PS5. (Source: EA)

Many games are already confirmed for PS5.

We show you all titles at a glance.

Sony has released the PS5 in Germany and we have tested the console for you. Read whether the new features and of course the games of the new console generation are convincing.

In the end, of course, it’s all about the games and you can expect many. The launch line-up of the PS5 was already impressive. The following titles were available directly at release.

Exclusive Launch Titles



Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio, pre-installed on PS5)

(Japan Studio, pre-installed on PS5) Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / Xdev)

The three titles Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventure are also released for PS4. But they are still PlayStation exclusive. We introduce you to all the other PS5 games below.

Gran Turismo 7



External Content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it. I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

Sony has already announced Gran Turismo 7, the great racing game for the next generation of consoles. Above you can watch the first trailer and be sure that the title also supports the features of the DualSense controller. Thanks to the adaptive triggers, you should feel the anti-lock braking system better. The release of GT 7 has recently been postponed from 2021 to 2022.

Genre: Racing Game

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Release date: 2022

Platform: PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



External Content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it. I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

If you drive your sports car back to developer Insomniac Games, you can still watch the colorful third-person shooter Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Thanks to the PS5’s fast SSD, players move through dimensions quickly and with almost no loading times.

Genre: Shooter, Platform ‘n’ Run

Developer: Insomniac Games

Release date: June 11, 2021

Platform: PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West



External Content

from Youtube At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. With one click you can display it. I agree that external content may be displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms. More about this in our privacy policy.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PS5. In Horizon Forbidden West you slip back into the role of the heroine Aloy and explore a fictional America of the future. Again: dinosaur machines, graphically detailed and sometimes monstrous.

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developer: Guerilla

Release date: ?

Platform: PS5, PS4

But these are just a few blockbusters for PS5. Further down in the table you can see all the games announced so far for Sony’s new console. Keep in mind that many of the titles are also released for other consoles, such as Xbox Series X or even for PS4 and Xbox One – for example, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.









name genre Publisher/Developer Release Abandoned Survival/Shooter Blue Box Game Studios 2021 Aeterna Noctis Metroidvania PlayStation Talents ? Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Platformer Merge Games 24.06.2021 Aliens: Fireteam Third-person shooter Cold Iron Summer 2021 Anno Mutationem Action/Indie ThinkingStars Summer 2021 Anima: Song from the Abyss roleplaying game Anima Project ? Antro ? PlayStation Talents 2021 A Plague Tale: Innocence (digital version) Action-Adventure Focus Home Interactive appeared A Plague Tale: Innocence (physical version) Action-Adventure Focus Home Interactive 19.10.2021 Aragami 2 Stealth, Action Lince Works Q3 2021 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Action-Adventure Ubisoft 19.11.2020 Astro’s Playroom Adventure/Platformer Sony 19.11.2020 A Tale of Paper Indie Open House Games ? Atomic Heart horror Mundfish ? Aurora’s Journey ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Auto Chess Strategy/Action Dragonest 30.03.2021 Babylon’s Fall action Platinum Games ? Back 4 Blood Shooter Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. 12.10.2021 Balan Wonderworld Platformer Square Enix 2021 Battlefield 2042 Shooter Ea 22.10.2021 Blood Bowl 3 Sports/Action Nacon Spring 2021 Borderlands 3 (Next-Gen Upgrade) Shooter Hs 19.11.2020 Braid: Anniversary Edition Puzzle Platformer Thekla 2021 Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead simulation Headup Games 2020 Bugsnax Adventure, Indie Young Horses 19.11.2020 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War First-person shooter Activision End of 2020 Call of Duty (2021) Shooter Activision Autumn 2021 Can’t Drive This Racing Game/Co-op Pixel Maniacs 19.03.2021 Cyberpunk 2077 (Next-Gen Update) Action role-playing game CD Projekt Red 10.12.2020 Chicory: A Colorful Tale Indie Finji 2021 Chivalry 2 action Tripwire ? Cris Tales roleplaying game Syck/Dream Uncorpored 20.07.2021 chorus action Deep Silver 2021 Clid the Snail Shooter PlayStation Talents ? Commandos strategy Kalypso Media ? Control Ultimate Edition Action-Adventure 505 Games 2020 Cygni All Guns Blazing Shooter Keelworks ? Crysis Remastered (Next-Gen Update) Shooter Crytek available Crysis Remastered Trilogy Shooter Crytek Autumn 2021 Crash Drive 3 Racing game M2H obtainable Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Platformer Activision 12.03.2021 Curved Space Shoot ’em up Maximum Games 18.06.2021 The Black Eye: Memoria Point-and-Click Adventure Daedelic 27.01.2021 The Black Eye: Satinav’s Chains Point-and-Click Adventure Daedelic 27.01.2021 Dauntless Action role-playing game Epic Games ? Death Stranding Director’s Cut Adventure Sony 24.09.2021 Deathloop ActioN Bethesda 14.09.2021 Demon’s Souls Remake Action role-playing game From Software ? Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition action Capcom 19.11.2020 Destruction All Stars Action/Racing Game Lucid Games/Xdev 02.02.2021 Doom Eternal Shooter Bethesda 29.06.2021 dolmen Action role-playing game Prime Matter/Massive Work Studio 2022 Diablo 2: Resurrected Action role-playing game blizzard 23.09.2021 Dirt 5 Racing game Codemasters 19.11.2020 Disco Elysium roleplaying game ZA/UM 30.03.2021 Do Not Open Horror (VR) PlayStation Talents ? Dragon Age 4 roleplaying game Ea ? Dustborn Shooter Red Thread Games 2021 Dying Light 2 action Techland ? Elden Ring Action role-playing game FromSoftware January 21, 2022 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes roleplaying game Rabbit & Bear Studios ? Evergate Platformer PQube 04.06.2021 Evil West action Flying Wild Hog 2021 Q1 2021 Racing game Codemasters 16.07.2021 Far Cry 6 Shooter Ubisoft 07.10.2021 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade roleplaying game Square Enix obtainable Final Fantasy 16 roleplaying game Square Enix ? FIFA 21 sport Ea 04.12.2020 FIFA 22 sport Ea 01.10.2021 Five Nights at Freddys: Security Breach Adventure Steel Wool Games 2021 For Honor (Next-Gen Upgrade) action Ubisoft End of 2021 Fortnite Shooter Epic Games Launch Foreclosed Shooter Merge Games 2021 Forspoken Action role-playing game Luminous Productions 2022 Genshin Impact Action role-playing game Mihoyo 28.04.2021 Godfall action Gearbox 19.11.2020 Gran Turismo 7 Racing game Sony 2022 Gotham Knights action WB Games 2021 Gothic Remake roleplaying game THQ Nordic Only from 2021 Ghostwire: Tokyo action Bethesda 2022 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Adventure Sony/Sucker Punch 20.08.2021 Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online action Rockstar Games 11.11.2021 God of War Ragnarok action Santa Monica Studio 2022 Goodbye Volcano High Adventure CO-OP 2021 Gods and Monsters action Ubisoft ? Guilty Gear Strive Beat ’em up Arc System Works obtainable Hades adventure Supergiant Games 13.08.2021 Haven Adventure Sony ? Heavenly Bodies Space Adventure 2pt Interactive ? Hitman 3 action IO Interactive 20.01.2021 Hoa Puzzle/Platformer PM Studios July 2021 Hogwart’s Legacy adventure WB Games/Portkey Games 2022 Hood: Outlaws & Legends Multiplayer Action Sumo Newcastle 10.05.2021 Horizon Forbidden West Action-Adventure Sony ? Hyper Scape Shooter Ubisoft End of 2020 Immortals Fenyx Rising Action-Adventure Ubisoft 03.12.2020 Inner Ashes ? PlayStation Talents ? In Sound Mind action Games Mode 28.09.2021 It Takes Two Platformer/Co-op Hazelight Studios 26.03.2021 JETT: The Far Shore Action-Adventure Superbrothers End of 2020 Just Dance 2022 Dancing/Party Ubisoft 04.11.2021 Kena: Bridge of the Spririts Action-Adventure Ember Lab 24.08.2021 Keo ? PlayStation Talents ? KeyWe Indie Soldout 31.08.2021 Farming Simulator 22 simulation Giants Software Q4 2021 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga action WB Games Spring 2021 Lemnis Gate Strategy Shooter Frontier Foundry 03.08.2021 Life is Strange: True Colors Adventure Square Enix 10.09.2021 Little Devil Inside Action-Adventure/Role-playing Game Neostream Interactive July 2021 Little Nightmares 2 Action-Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment 2021 Low-Fi Adventure/VR iris 2021 Lost Judgement Action-Adventure Sega 24.09.2021 Luto ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Madden 21 sport Ea 2020 Maquette Puzzle/Simulation Graceful Decay March 2021 Marvel’s Avengers action Square Enix End of 2020 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Hero Adventure Square Enix 26.10.2021 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales action Sony 19.11.2020 Metal: Hellsinger Shooter Funcom 2021 Metro Exodus: Complete Edition Shooter Deep Silver 18.06.2021 MicroMan Adventure Glob Games 2021 Moonray Action role-playing game Everything is Full of Gods Summer 2021 MotoGP21 Racing game Milestone 22.04.2021 NBA 2K21 sport Hs 19.11.2021 NBA 2K22 sport Hs 10.09.2021 NeonHat ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Neptunia ReVerse roleplaying game Idea Factory 11.06.2021 NHL 21 sport Ea 2020 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl action Fair Play Labs/Ludosity Autumn 2021 Nioh Remastered: The Complete Edition Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021 Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021 Nioh Collection Action role-playing game Sony 05.02.2021 Nour: Play With Your Food ? Panic ? Nth’O Infinity Reborn Action role-playing game Kitatus February 2021 Observer System Redux horror Koch Media 16.07.2021 One Last Breath ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Open Roads Adventure, Indie Fullbright 2021 Operation Highjump ? PlayStation Talents ? Operation Tango riddle Clever Plays Studio ? Outriders action Square Enix 01.04.2021 Oddworld Soulstorm Platformer/Adventure Oddworld Inhabitants 06.04.2021 Overcooked! All You Can Eat Indie/Simulation Team17 ? Quantum Error Horror Shooter Teamkill Media 2020 Override 2 action Mondus Games December 2020 Path of Exile 2 Action role-playing game Grinding Gear Games 2021 PES 2022 Sports Game Konami 2021 Planet Coaster simulation Frontier Developments End of 2020 Poker Club Poker Simulation Ripstone Games 2020 PsyHotel simulation Ultimate Games ? Project Athia (working title) Adventure Square Enix January 2022 Paradise Lost Adventure All In! Games and Games ? Potion Party party FusionPlay 08.04.2021 Pragmata ? Capcom 2023 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 puzzle Sega 2020 Rainbow Six Siege Shooter Ubisoft End of 2020 Rainbow Six Quarantine Shooter Ubisoft ? Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Action-Adventure Sony 11.06.2021 Recompile Platformer Phigames ? Ride 4 Racing game Milestone 21.01.2021 Riders Republic Racing game Ubisoft 02.09.2020 Rocksmith+ music Ubisoft Autumn 2021 Roots of Pacha simulation Crytivo ? Rustler Action/Indie Games Mode 31.08.2021 Scarlet Nexus roleplaying game Bandai Namco ? Rainbow Six Extraction Shooter Ubisoft 16.09.2021 Redo! Enhanced Edition Action/Adventure Robson Paiva 2020 Resident Evil Village Survival Horror Capcom 07.05.2021 Returnal Shooter Sony 30.04.2021 Rivalia: Dungeon Riders ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Sackboy A Big Adventure Adventure Sumo Digital/Xdev 19.11.2020 Saints Row The Third Remastered action Deep Silver 25.05.2021 Scarlet Nexus Action role-playing game Bandai Namco ? Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One ? Frogwares 2021 Sifu action Sloclap 2021 Sniper Elite 5 Shooter rebellion ? Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Shooter CI Games 2021 Soulborn roleplaying game Pixelmad Studios 2021 Solar Ash Adventure Annapurna Interactive June 2021 Sonzai roleplaying game Top Hat Studios 2022 Steelrising roleplaying game Nacon ? Stray ? Annapurna/Blue Twelve Studio October 2021 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Action role-playing game Square Enix 2022 Subnautica: Below Zero Action-Adventure Unknown Worlds Entertainment 14.05.2021 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League action Warner Bros. 2022 Super Bomberman R Online party Konami 27.05.2021 System of Souls ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Temtem roleplaying game Crema Games 2021 Tennis World Tour 2 sport Nacon/Big Ant Studios March 2021 The Callisto Protocol horror Striking Distance Studios ? The Elder Scrolls 6 roleplaying game Bethesda ? The Elder Scrolls Online roleplaying game Bethesda ? The Falconeer Action/Role-playing Wired Productions 05.08.2021 The Library of Babel Adventure/Platformer Listenstation Talents ? The Lord of the Rings: Gollum adventure Daedelic 2021 The Last of Us Part 2 Action-Adventure Sony/Naughty Dog 19.05.2021 The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo ? PlayStation Talents ? The Medium horror Koch Media 03.09.2021 Terminator: Resistance Enhanced First-person shooter Reef Entertainment 26.03.2021 The Sims 5 simulation Ea ? The Witcher 3 roleplaying game CD Projekt Red ? Tribes of Midgard Adventure Gearbox Publishing/Norsfell 2021 The Pathless action Annapurna Interactive/Giant Squid End of 2020 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Sports/Action Activision 26.03.2021 Twogether: Project Indigos ? PlayStation Talents ? Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 simulation Ultimate Games 2020 Unknown 9: Awakening Adventure Reflector Entertainment 2020 Vampires: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Action role-playing game paradox ? Vampires: The Masquerade – Swansong Adventure Nacon 2021 Vigor Survival/Action Bohemia Interactive 2020 Void Terrarium++ roleplaying game NIS America 21.05.2021 Warframe Shooter Leyou Technology 26.11.2020 Warhammer: Age of Sigmar strategy Focus Home Interactive 2021 Warhammer: Chaosbane Action role-playing game Nacon ? Watch Dogs: Legion Action-Adventure Ubisoft 19.11.2020 Welcome to Empereum ? PlayStation Talents 2021 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood action Nacon 04.02.2021 White Shadows Platformer monocle ? Worms Rumble action Team17 2020 Wreckfest Racing game THQ Nordic 01.06.2021 Wukong ? PlayStation Talents ? WRC 9 Racing game Nacon obtainable Yakuza: Like A Dragon action RGG Studio 02.03.2021 Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Adventure Merge Games May 2021 Confirmed PS5 Games

Many more titles will be added and we will update the overview regularly, so it’s best to check back at a later date.

Every week publishers announce many new games, the selection is huge. If we miss a title, you can also draw our attention to it on our Facebook page and we will complete the list.

And if that’s clearly too few games for you, a note: The PS5 is backwards compatible with the PS4. 99 percent of all PlayStation 4 games run on the next-gen console. Selected titles run even better than before, with higher resolution, higher frame rates, and shorter load times.

PS5 in the test

Sony’s new generation of consoles Sony’s PS5 should show in the test whether the console is better than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. That’s how well it plays with the PlayStation 5.

Buy PS5



The PS5 Digital Edition costs 400 euros, the PS5 with Blu-ray drive 500 euros. Both models are currently sold out everywhere. Keep checking our Dealer Overview of PlayStation 5 Availability. Maybe you’ll be lucky and get a console.

Don’t forget that you may even want to buy a new TV for the best possible picture. After all, the new consoles can display resolutions of up to 8K and offer frame rates of up to 120 FPS. We’ll tell you what you need to consider when looking for the perfect TV for the PS5.

Photo gallery Video Game Highlights 2021 Video Game Highlights 2021

Do you want to knowSee which games will be released for all possible platforms in the future, be it for PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, then take a look at our game release list.

» Tip: The Best VPN Providers for More Security and Privacy