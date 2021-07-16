Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsMister Spex Sale: Up to 50% discount on glasses and sunglasses
News

Mister Spex Sale: Up to 50% discount on glasses and sunglasses

By Arjun Sethi
0
8




At Mister Spex you can save up to 50 percent on glasses and sunglasses in the sale.

Copyright: Mister Spex

At Mister Spex you can save up to 50 percent on glasses and sunglasses in the sale.

If you want to buy a new pair of sunglasses quickly before your holiday, you will be happy: Because until August 3rd you can get glasses and sunglasses in the current Mister Spex Summer Sale Cheaper. Discover many great offers that up to 50 percent reduced are.

*Editor’s note: This article contains product recommendations. When selecting products, we are free from the influence of third parties. For mediation through our affiliate links, we receive a commission for each purchase, with the help of which we can continue to offer you our independent journalism. By clicking on the links, you agree to the data processing of the respective affiliate partners. Further information can be found in our Privacy policy.

Browse through mister Spex’s sale range here:

Here we have already selected some articles that you can get hold of in the Mister Spex Summer Sale:

Michalsky for Mister Spex Unisex Glasses

These glasses come from the “be happy” collection, which was created in collaboration with the well-known fashion designer Michael Michalsky. The entire collection as well as this eyewear model embodies a cool, relaxed street style and especially with these glasses an exciting mix of the carree and butterfly shape is offered.

RayBan glasses

This classic by Ray Ban enhances every everyday look and both men and women can have the pleasure of the timeless design.




Fossil Women’s Sunglasses

Looking for something elegant? Then your search is finished. These sunglasses combine the simple and elegant look. The golden hinges set stylish accents and further enhance the timeless sunglasses.

Nadine Klein x Mister Spex Women’s Sunglasses

Influencer Nadine Klein created this model of glasses with the necessary attention to detail. These sunglasses combine charm, elegance and functionality in one and amaze with a design that is both innovative and timeless.

RayBan Unisex Sunglasses

Lightweight plastic combined with precious metal: These sunglasses by RayBan harmoniously combine the two materials with warm brown and give every look that certain something. The ideal sun companion for all style-conscious people.

Mister Spex Collection Sunglasses

Are you into chic, modern and iconic designs? Then these sunglasses are perfect for you. In trendy browline style, these sunglasses combine a timeless black with golden color accents. Paired with the green lenses, the sunglasses are a real eye-catcher.

Humphrey’s Eyewear

Get yourself in the holiday mood with these sunglasses. The round glasses in creative design literally scream for summer, sun and beach. In addition, the blue/grey lenses provide the necessary protection against harmful solar radiation.

The Mister Spex Sale is only valid until August 8, 2021. If your interest has fallen on a certain favorite article, you should rather access it quickly before it is out of stock.


Previous articleNaomi Campbell: She gives a new look at her daughter
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv