Kendall Jenner: Oops! Friend Devin has broken his nose

For Devin Booker (24), friend of model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner (25), the meeting of his team, the Phoenix Suns, and the L.A., Clippers on Tuesday evening (22.6.) almost ended in a fiasco. Devin collided hard with Clippers guard Patrick Beverly (32) in the third quarter and initially remained covered in blood on the court. His nose had apparently suffered severe injuries in the head crash.

Devin and Patrick first had to go to the cabin for initial treatment – but there was initially a slight all-clear. Although the injury was painful, a fracture could not be diagnosed, according to “spox.com”. And for Devin, who is tough as a professional, there was even a consolation patch at the end: His Suns prevailed in the game with 104:103 conceivably close.

Kendall Jenner profess her love

A few days ago, his sweetheart Kendall Jenner also had far more than a consolation patch for her NBA hero. She celebrated the one-year love anniversary on Instagram and thus officially confirmed for the first time that this relationship even exists. In the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion special, she even let the sentence elicit from her: “Yes, he is my friend”.

Devin’s nose will now take care of the two again away from the public. Because that’s how Kendall, unlike many members of her family clan, had always kept it: You enjoy and remain silent.