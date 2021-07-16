Jennifer Aniston honestly: Would she marry again?

Would Jennifer Aniston (52) be open to another marriage? The world-famous actress has twice believed she had found the man for life. In 2005, after five years of marriage, she separated from “Fight Club” star Brad Pitt (57), in 2017 followed after two years of divorce from series actor Justin Theroux (49). But would the American take the path to the wedding altar a third time after these bankruptcies?

She has now learned this in the context of an interview by People asked – their answer: “Oh God, I don’t know. I don’t have that on my radar.” She still knows what exactly she expects from a relationship at the moment: “I want to find a wonderful partner, just enjoy life and have fun together. That’s all we can hope for.” Such a connection does not necessarily have to be officially recorded in documents.

Is the Friends actress therefore also actively looking for a new partner? Maybe even on a dating app? “Absolutely not,” she replies with a laugh. She prefers the conventional way. “Ask someone for a date. I prefer the species”, she explains.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, actress

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, 2001

