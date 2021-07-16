Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsHere they enjoy family time with daughter Stormi
News

Here they enjoy family time with daughter Stormi

By Arjun Sethi
0
82




01. June 2021 – 16:57 clock

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi bomb mom Kylie Jenner

What a family idyll! Actually, Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (29) had gone their separate ways after the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster (3). For the little one, however, the two parents had always maintained a pretty good relationship with each other. Again and again there had been rumors about a potential love comeback. Then the great news: Kylie and Travis have really pulled themselves together again! Now it’s time to enjoy family happiness with her daughter. The sweet water battle including water balloons can be seen in the video.




Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have set new rules for their relationship

For their second chance at family life, Kylie and Travis have identified new rules in terms of relationships. Their relationship is now open, which means that both partners are also allowed to get involved with other people. Even official labels such as “Freund” or “Freundin” are apparently not used by the two. Only “parents”, they will probably have this label for their daughter forever. And she enjoys the time with mom and dad as a couple to the fullest, as the video shows.

Previous articleBella Thorne surprises her fiancé with a ring
Next articleNo more KKW Beauty – Is Kim Kardashian closing her company because of Kanye?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv