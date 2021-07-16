Here they enjoy family time with daughter Stormi

What a family idyll! Actually, Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (29) had gone their separate ways after the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster (3). For the little one, however, the two parents had always maintained a pretty good relationship with each other. Again and again there had been rumors about a potential love comeback. Then the great news: Kylie and Travis have really pulled themselves together again! Now it’s time to enjoy family happiness with her daughter. The sweet water battle including water balloons can be seen in the video.

For their second chance at family life, Kylie and Travis have identified new rules in terms of relationships. Their relationship is now open, which means that both partners are also allowed to get involved with other people. Even official labels such as “Freund” or “Freundin” are apparently not used by the two. Only “parents”, they will probably have this label for their daughter forever. And she enjoys the time with mom and dad as a couple to the fullest, as the video shows.