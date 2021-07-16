Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsFan puzzle: Does Cardi B reveal the baby sex with a manicure?
News

Fan puzzle: Does Cardi B reveal the baby sex with a manicure?

By Arjun Sethi
0
91




Would Cardi B (28) reveal new details about her offspring in such a hidden way? It has only been official for a few weeks: The rapper and her husband Offset (29) are expecting their second child together after daughter Kulture (2). The singer shared the baby news in a very special way – she surprised at this year’s BET Awards with a cute baby belly. Much more is not yet known – so far: Fans suspect, Cardi betrays the baby sex with her manicure!

via Twitter published Cardi now a clip in which she presents her latest nail art. In addition to plenty of bling-bling, however, their supporters seem to have stiffened on two details. For example, a cute baby bear with a pink bow around her neck glitters on the musician’s left index finger – for a part of Cardis Followers a clear sign that the pregnant beauty is expecting a girl again.

Another part, however, is still skeptical about this theory. After all, on Cardis on the right hand hand an XL butterfly with a blue shimmer. “The blue butterfly – it’s a boy”, commented an excited user under the post. Solving the mystery Cardi not yet on. However, one thing should be clear: The nails of the “Wap” interpreter with all the glitter and the sparkling stones on it are definitely not easy.




Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B’s Nails
Cardi B, July 2021

Previous articleJennifer Aniston: Your routine for a healthy lifestyle from 50 – including a coffee ritual
Next articleConcert: Billie Eilish in Berlin 2022 – What fans need to know
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv