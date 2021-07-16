Fan puzzle: Does Cardi B reveal the baby sex with a manicure?

Would Cardi B (28) reveal new details about her offspring in such a hidden way? It has only been official for a few weeks: The rapper and her husband Offset (29) are expecting their second child together after daughter Kulture (2). The singer shared the baby news in a very special way – she surprised at this year’s BET Awards with a cute baby belly. Much more is not yet known – so far: Fans suspect, Cardi betrays the baby sex with her manicure!

via Twitter published Cardi now a clip in which she presents her latest nail art. In addition to plenty of bling-bling, however, their supporters seem to have stiffened on two details. For example, a cute baby bear with a pink bow around her neck glitters on the musician’s left index finger – for a part of Cardis Followers a clear sign that the pregnant beauty is expecting a girl again.

Another part, however, is still skeptical about this theory. After all, on Cardis on the right hand hand an XL butterfly with a blue shimmer. “The blue butterfly – it’s a boy”, commented an excited user under the post. Solving the mystery Cardi not yet on. However, one thing should be clear: The nails of the “Wap” interpreter with all the glitter and the sparkling stones on it are definitely not easy.









Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B’s Nails

Cardi B, July 2021

41 A boy – the butterfly is really clear! 59 A girl – it is not without reason that the bow is pink.



