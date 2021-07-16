Dinner with Superstar: Did Angelina Jolie have a date?

In court, Angelina Jolie is currently arguing with Brad Pitt for custody of their children. But privately she could have found her happiness again: The 46-year-old is spotted during a romantic restaurant visit. Your counterpart is no stranger – on the contrary.

What’s going on between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and singer The Weeknd? According to The Sun, the two were spotted in Santa Monica, California, at a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. The 46-year-old and the 15-year-old musician, who is 15 years his junior, reportedly spent hours in the restaurant before leaving separately.









When leaving the restaurant, the two were surprised and photographed by paparazzi, the pictures are available to “The Sun”. Neither Jolie nor the 31-year-old have commented on rumors so far. The Weeknd already has some stars on its list of those who have passed away: Abel Tesfaye, as The Weeknd is called by real name, was in a relationship with singer Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid. The Canadian musician is, among other things, a multiple Grammy award-winning.

Angelina Jolie has been separated from actor Brad Pitt since 2016. The two have been together since 2005, married from 2014 and have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie and Pitt are currently fighting a custody dispute in their divorce proceedings. Jolie most recently starred in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”.