Billie Eilish shares live version of “NDA” – see here

Billie Eilish has recorded a live performance of her latest single “NDA” with her brother Finneas on synthesizer and drummer Andrew Marshall.

The new version largely follows the sound of the studio mix that Eilish released last week. The soundscape consists of a deep, driving sub-bass lead, lots of autotune, and an eerie, subtle synth melody that stands for the alt-pop style she and Finneas used on their 2019 debut WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? have established.

The live version can be seen here:

“NDA” is the fifth single from Eilish’s upcoming second album HAPPIER THAN EVER – after “Therefore I Am”, “My Future”, “Your Power” and “Lost Cause”. The record is scheduled for release on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope.









Eilish is also reportedly working with the BBC. Last month, Polydor co-president announced in an interview that the pop star had “big plans with the BBC” for the upcoming album. Further details have not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, Eilish recently thought about the making of WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and said that she “hated every second” of it.

“I hated writing,” she said. “I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would have done everything else. I remember thinking that I wouldn’t make another album after that. Absolutely not.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe about Apple Music 1, she expressed her view that HAPPIER THAN EVER is a “much better” record thanks to greater creativity and personal satisfaction.

“The whole process was much better overall,” she said. “I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life, my brain and my creative work.”

