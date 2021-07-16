Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeCelebrityAngelina Jolie: Is your new tattoo a side blow to Brad Pitt?
CelebrityNews

Angelina Jolie: Is your new tattoo a side blow to Brad Pitt?

By Arjun Sethi
0
95




 

Angelina Jolie is a big fan of tattoos and already has over 20 works of art on her body. Their new motif seems to have a very special meaning.

For Angelina Jolie, 46, the past few months have been tough. Her divorce from husband Brad Pitt, 57, developed into a War of the Roses that ended in court several times. Most recently, the actress suffered a defeat when a judge ruled for the 57-year-old and pronounced joint custody of the couple’s five minor children. Jolie had previously sued for sole custody.

It seems as if the 46-year-old has experienced several setbacks in the recent past. But the “Salt” actress does not let this get her down, as she now proves with her latest tattoo. According to the British magazine “Mirror”, Jolie had a new saying tattooed on her forearm: “And yet it moves”. The quote comes from the astronomer Galileo Galilei and means translated: “And she moves!” In 1633, the scientist was forced to retract his statements that the earth revolved around the sun.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were a couple for 12 years and married from 2014 to 2016.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were a couple for 12 years and married from 2014 to 2016. © imago images

 

The quote should be an expression of the fact that the truth will always prevail in the end. In view of the recent events in the marriage of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this tattoo seems to have a very special meaning for the actress. In court, she recently accused Pitt of domestic violence against the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, 19. Although the 19-year-old testified against his adoptive father, the investigation against the actor on charges of child abuse was closed by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Affairs – a bitter blow to Angelina Jolie and her six children. But the actress does not let such setbacks get her down, as she proves once again with her new body jewelry.


Previous article“Only Murders In The Building” starring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin launches on August 31, 2021
Next articleThe Truth About Jennifer Aniston – TV
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv