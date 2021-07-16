Angelina Jolie: Is your new tattoo a side blow to Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie is a big fan of tattoos and already has over 20 works of art on her body. Their new motif seems to have a very special meaning.

For Angelina Jolie, 46, the past few months have been tough. Her divorce from husband Brad Pitt, 57, developed into a War of the Roses that ended in court several times. Most recently, the actress suffered a defeat when a judge ruled for the 57-year-old and pronounced joint custody of the couple’s five minor children. Jolie had previously sued for sole custody.

It seems as if the 46-year-old has experienced several setbacks in the recent past. But the “Salt” actress does not let this get her down, as she now proves with her latest tattoo. According to the British magazine “Mirror”, Jolie had a new saying tattooed on her forearm: “And yet it moves”. The quote comes from the astronomer Galileo Galilei and means translated: “And she moves!” In 1633, the scientist was forced to retract his statements that the earth revolved around the sun.

The quote should be an expression of the fact that the truth will always prevail in the end. In view of the recent events in the marriage of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this tattoo seems to have a very special meaning for the actress. In court, she recently accused Pitt of domestic violence against the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, 19. Although the 19-year-old testified against his adoptive father, the investigation against the actor on charges of child abuse was closed by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Affairs – a bitter blow to Angelina Jolie and her six children. But the actress does not let such setbacks get her down, as she proves once again with her new body jewelry.