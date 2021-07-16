After Tristan Separation: Cryptic Words by Khloé Kardashian

She is probably well on her way to processing everything! In Khloé Kardashian’s (37) love life, things have been going pretty much for a few months now. After a supposed engagement with her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30), it was said again at the end of June that everything is over and over. But obviously, the entrepreneur does not have too much to nibble on this separation: Khloé shares a few lines on the net that make fans sit up and take notice!

In their InstagramStory, the 37-year-old shared a rather profound saying a few days ago: “If you pay attention to the patterns of your life, you will realize that everything always works. Everything always leads you to a bigger goal. You’re always growing, and the things you think you can’t survive are somehow divine.” The mother of little True Thompson (3) tries to make the best of everything.

Meanwhile, her ex Tristan is probably not thinking about giving up his former relationship with the Keeping up with the Kardashians beauty. An insider had recently Mirror reveal that the basketball player wants to reclaim Khloé with gifts. “He thinks Khloé will never leave him for good because of their shared past”, the informant had reported.

Instagram / khloekardashian Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True in March 2021

ActionPress/Juliano/X17online.com Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

Instagram / khloekardashian Khloé Kardashian, 2021

