Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsAfter Tristan Separation: Cryptic Words by Khloé Kardashian
News

After Tristan Separation: Cryptic Words by Khloé Kardashian

By Arjun Sethi
0
42




She is probably well on her way to processing everything! In Khloé Kardashian’s (37) love life, things have been going pretty much for a few months now. After a supposed engagement with her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30), it was said again at the end of June that everything is over and over. But obviously, the entrepreneur does not have too much to nibble on this separation: Khloé shares a few lines on the net that make fans sit up and take notice!

In their InstagramStory, the 37-year-old shared a rather profound saying a few days ago: “If you pay attention to the patterns of your life, you will realize that everything always works. Everything always leads you to a bigger goal. You’re always growing, and the things you think you can’t survive are somehow divine.” The mother of little True Thompson (3) tries to make the best of everything.

Meanwhile, her ex Tristan is probably not thinking about giving up his former relationship with the Keeping up with the Kardashians beauty. An insider had recently Mirror reveal that the basketball player wants to reclaim Khloé with gifts. “He thinks Khloé will never leave him for good because of their shared past”, the informant had reported.

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True in March 2021

Instagram / khloekardashian

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True in March 2021
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

ActionPress/Juliano/X17online.com

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian, 2021

Instagram / khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian, 2021

Previous articleKendall Jenner: Oops! Friend Devin has broken his nose
Next articleDaughter is unimpressed by her
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv