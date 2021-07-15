SHE is her dearest daughter

March 25, 2021 – 10:50 clock

Kris Jenner’s heart beats especially for one of her daughters

If you’re a mom of many, shouldn’t you have a favorite child? Complete nonsense – at least when it comes to reality TV star Kris Jenner (65). The six-time mother appreciates the good sides of her five girls and her son, with one of her daughters particularly outstanding. And no, they are not chicks Kylie Jenner (23), as long assumed. In an interview, the Momager now reveals the secret of his favorite child.

SHE is the best crisis manager

If Kris Jenner does not know what to do despite her life experience, there is only one point of contact for her: her adult daughters. But one of them is a true expert when it comes to problems and help with life questions: “Kim would be my girl”, she now reveals the secret of her very personal favorite child.

She explains her unambiguous answer in an interview with the “WSJ. Magazine” with Kim’s perfect crisis management: “She is always our all contact when something happens, because she is so calm and the one who really thinks things through. Yes, Kim is simply the right choice.”

Kim Kardashian’s Ladder to Success







Kim Kardashian and Mama Kris Jenner in 2007. © Getty Images, Win McNamee

Kim Kardashian (40) was born in 1980 as the second daughter of Kris and her late husband Robert Kardashian. Already in her late youth she got involved with the right people, sniffed her first celebrity air and turned into an it girl. The launch of the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” meant her big breakthrough. Meanwhile, Kim – like her mom and sisters – is one of the most successful self-made celebrities in the world.