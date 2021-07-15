Thursday, July 15, 2021
Kendall Jenner: “Sometimes I think I have to die”

She is known for her perfect appearance and casual manner. Kendall Jenner (25), the half-sister of reality star Kim Kardashian (40), made it into the model Olympus at a young age. She has adorned the most prestigious magazine covers in the past and strutted across countless catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York.

When it comes to her private life, however, Kendall keeps a low profile – even though she belongs to the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan. For the US edition of “Vogue” magazine, however, the 25-year-old made an exception and spoke surprisingly honestly about her anxiety.

Kendall Jenner on her mental stress: “Getting out of control”

Speaking to psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, Kylie Jenner’s sister,23, recalled, “I was maybe 9 or 10 years old when I first realized I was struggling to breathe.” The 25-year-old added that her symptoms worsened the more she was in the spotlight: “I was totally overwhelmed and worked too much. This situation has caused everything to spiral out of control.”

Kendall Jenner: “I thought my heart would fail at any moment”

Of her symptoms and anxiety, Kendall Jenner, who described herself as a “real hypochondriac,” said, “There have been several situations where I thought I needed to be taken to the hospital immediately. I thought my heart would fail at any moment and I could barely breathe. I was sure I would need medical help.” The model, who still suffers from panic attacks, admitted: “Sometimes I think I have to die.”

