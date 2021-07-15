Kendall Jenner: “Sometimes I think I have to die”

She is known for her perfect appearance and casual manner. Kendall Jenner (25), the half-sister of reality star Kim Kardashian (40), made it into the model Olympus at a young age. She has adorned the most prestigious magazine covers in the past and strutted across countless catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York.

When it comes to her private life, however, Kendall keeps a low profile – even though she belongs to the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan. For the US edition of “Vogue” magazine, however, the 25-year-old made an exception and spoke surprisingly honestly about her anxiety.

